Lately, the weather in Sheridan County has been a little bit hotter and drier than normal. Did you notice? While this type of weather is good for grilling in the backyard, or increasing the size of forest fires, it can also be a hardship for our shade trees.
Recently, I was peddling my bike on the path through town and noticed many trees are showing signs of heat and water stress. Yes, in a way, they were telling me that they were too hot and lacking water. The signs are clear if you know what to look for.
The first symptom that a deciduous tree is too hot and dry is a rolling of the leaves on the ends of the branches. This rolling of the leaves reduces the surface area that is exposed to direct sunlight and helps the tree to conserve moisture. On some trees, the leaves will actually flip over and the underside of the leaves, usually a lighter color, will face the sun. A light colored surface absorbs less sunlight.
The trees that are currently showing this symptom the most include ash, littleleaf linden, elm, apple, white poplar and even narrowleaf cottonwood.
The leaves of many of the maples in Sheridan County are turning to a light green to yellow color and the veins of the leaves remain a dark green. This condition is called iron chlorosis and usually it is a symptom that the tree is growing in soil with a pH above 7 (slightly basic or alkali). The condition is exacerbated when the maple tree is also stressed by drought.
Many of the shrubs, specifically lilacs and chokecherries, are also showing signs of water stress. See figure 3.
Enough of the gloom and doom observations. The answer to the problem is simple; just water your trees. But the strategy for watering trees is a little different from that used for watering a lawn or a vegetable garden. I have seen water-stressed trees growing in a nice green lawn. This is because only the top few inches of topsoil are being watered and the grass is soaking up all the water.
The roots of trees and shrubs run a little deeper than grass roots, and your watering strategy should focus on soaking up at least the top 8 inches of soil. This means you should probably put about 2 inches of water over your trees root zone per session. The root zone to be watered is only slightly larger than the area of shade cast by the tree at high noon. The good news is that you may only need to water once every two weeks.
The best way to gauge how much water had been added is to set out some pots and pans on the area you are watering, and time how long it takes for the sprinklers to put 2 inches of water into the pan. Of course, if you don’t want to go through all the hassle of measuring how much water has been spread under your trees, you could just let the kids run through the sprinkler until they tire of the game. It should take about two hours. In fact, join them and run through the sprinkler yourself; just tell the neighbors that you are listening to your trees and no one will judge you.