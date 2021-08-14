Have you ever seen one of those “How my family sees me/How my friends see me/How other people see me/How my dog sees me” memes on social media?
Sure you have. And if you haven’t, congratulations! You’re living your best life by avoiding the virtual world and engaging in the real world.
I don’t have a dog, but I imagine it’d see me as an unending source of snacks. I’m prone to spill.
It’s probably best not to speculate on how other people see me.
Based solely on the pictures of my time exploring our beautiful Bighorns backyard, my family and friends from the Midwest sure seem to think I’m some sort of modern-day mountain man. Jim Bridger or Frank Grouard incarnate, give or take how long it’s been since I’ve been to the barber.
My five-year-old nephew Fred says, “He’s the cool one!” So, I got that going for me.
But what Fred doesn’t know is that I’m really an intramountain interloper. A day tripper. One way ticket, yeah!
As I sat shoreside Sunday evening staring at a big bull moose munching in the meadow across Mistymoon Lake from my camp basking in the glory of catching my first golden trout and soaking my sore feet, I couldn’t help but reflect on how I wouldn’t have accomplished the small feat of my first solo backpacking trip to the high alpine without the help of quite a few people along the way.
Though I was alone on the mountain, I didn’t get there by myself. Truly, teamwork makes the dream work in our beautiful Bighorns backyard.
More than 100 feet behind me was my borrowed tent, inside a borrowed air pad and mummy bag. Off to the side, the borrowed backpack with which I brought all the borrowed gear up.
Two weeks earlier, I had the great fortune to tag along with a crew from the Hub on Smith for a three-day trip into the wilderness. Our trip leaders, Lisa Wells and Steve Stresky, loaned me the gear I needed to get beyond the bounds of car camping and showed me how to use it in the field. The other folks in our group all shared tips and tricks to help a newbie like me feel confident spending more than dawn to dusk on my own deep in the woods. Together, we experienced the majesty of high-mountain meadows filled with wildflowers, a lake filled with hungry cutties and even found the foundation of a cabin, long since razed.
Of course, those were the direct helpers. It’s to say nothing of the many folks who blazed the trails we hiked or of those who’ve kept them hikeable over time. Or the mapmakers who helped us find our way. Or the roadbuilders who helped us get from the plains to Cloud Peak. Lest I forget the firefighters who are working hard to keep as much of this season’s fires as contained as they possibly can so the rest of us can continue to enjoy our forest.
At Sheridan Community Land Trust, we like to say it’s easier than ever before to go from your front door to the outdoors in Sheridan County. We believe it’s true because of many amazing folks who help get people outdoors, by building the trails or teaching people the skills they need to use them.
Last week was the final Mountain Bike Discovery Night of the summer. Hundreds of people have had an opportunity to learn how to ride thanks to the local volunteers from Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Antelope Butte Foundation and Sheridan Bicycle Company who shared their time as instructors. Dr. Brandon Kelley led trail running clinics, Sarah Mentock took families on a nature exploration hike, and Steve Stresky told the story of Bighorns geology as seen from Red Grade Trails. Earlier this summer, David Klug and Jared Koenig led floats along the Tongue River Water Trail. Donovin Sprague helped others learn about how Plains Indian Tribes interact with the landscape in our valley.
Our own Ronnie Wagner and a group of AmeriCorps members built an excellent new trail, The Green Room at Malcolm Wallop Park (formerly North Park), before moving up the mountain to build more at Poverty Flat. A crew from Gumption Trail Works are also hard at work on some truly world class trails on the way to Bear Gulch. In fact, you can enjoy the first two miles of their work on the expanded Red Grade Trails today. Don’t want to go that far? No problem. There are some spectacular views within a half mile of the trailhead. You can get more directions on how to enjoy those new miles – and all our other community trails – at https://sheridanclt.org.
Speaking of those other trails, they wouldn’t be on the ground without the help of many amazing volunteers who’ve earned a lot of sweat equity helping build and maintain them.
Now, back in the office in front of a computer, I can better reflect that this is but a present-day version of a great Wyoming tradition: people helping other people get outdoors and explore. After all, Jim Bridger had Louis Vasquez helping him and Frank Grouard had Shorty Wheelwright helping him scout Red Grade. And none of the famed mountain men would have become who they were without helpers from the many Plains Indian Tribes.
Which, I guess, does mean my friends and family can see me as a modern-day mountain man. As in, “Man, I sure do love being in the mountains.”
Though I was alone on the mountain, I didn’t get there by myself. Truly, teamwork makes the dream work in our beautiful Bighorns backyard. Thank you to the helpers who made my dream come true.