Four months ago, we made a life changing decision and adopted a puppy. During my childhood I had a dog, but this was different — finally, my first pet as an adult. As soon as we got Bonnie, our adorable German wire-haired pointer, I started to realize just how many people in Sheridan have dogs. If you were at any of Antelope Butte’s concerts this summer, you probably saw almost as many dogs as humans.
I started realizing that almost everyone I know has a dog. For a small town, Sheridan in particular has so many people with dogs. Why? Is there something about Sheridan that attracts dog people? Or is Sheridan just a dog-friendly town?
There is no doubt that Sheridan is a dog-friendly town. Bonnie has pretty bad separation anxiety, so we try not to leave her home alone very often. We have been taking her along just about everywhere. From coffee shops to the bank, Bonnie is welcomed and loved wherever we go. And Bonnie isn’t alone. If you go to Luminous Brewhouse any night of the week, it is rare not to see a few dog friends. Most businesses also seem to have water bowls and a jar of dog treats ready to go.
Sheridan also has numerous public spaces for dogs to recreate and socialize. I was recently on the West Coast in Astoria, Oregon. It is double the size of Sheridan and there isn’t a single dog park. There is the saying “build it and they will come.” Maybe there are so many people with dogs in Sheridan because the city has created so many public spaces to bring dogs. In addition to the parks and walking path, Sheridan has three outstanding dog parks that are well-loved and well-attended.
There seem to be a multitude of reasons why there are so many people with dogs in Sheridan, but I think it all comes down to the companionship dogs offer in the outdoors. Bonnie is quickly becoming our No. 1 adventure partner. In the past four months, Bonnie has been backpacking, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, camping and she even went along for a kayak ride. This is a common theme across Sheridan.
We are fortunate enough to have so many amazing outdoor opportunities nearby and many dogs love joining in for outdoor adventures. You can bring your dog in the mountains to camp or hike with you. Some folks bring their dog on the 4-wheelers with them. You can bring your dog to the lake to swim, boat, kayak or paddle board with you in the summer. You might even see folks that bring their dogs to Antelope Butte in the winter to run along as they cross-country ski or fat bike. Some dogs have the endurance and speed to run alongside you on a mountain bike.
Dogs have the stamina, enthusiasm and loyalty to be the best adventure companion. Plus, getting outside is healthy and beneficial for you and your dog.
Dogs can make outdoor adventures more fun and enjoyable. They can also offer safety and protection when you are in an isolated environment.
Most of all, dogs can offer companionship and friendship in the outdoors. Sheridan sure does have numerous outdoor individuals so it is no surprise that we have numerous outdoor dogs.