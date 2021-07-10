Things are looking up at Lake DeSmet. The rainbow trout fishery was struggling in recent years but we’ve seen signs that it’s turning around and our fingers are crossed.
Hatchery improvements with the Eagle Lake strain of rainbow trout have Wyoming Game and Fish Department giving them another shot at Lake DeSmet. Overall gill net catch rates for rainbow trout rebounded slightly in 2020 and around 50% of rainbows sampled were the Eagle Lake strain — the other half being the fall strain. That was a big improvement compared to 2019 when Eagle Lake rainbows were rare.
The average rainbow measured about 13.5 inches in 2020, and the largest was 18.2 inches. Anglers reported “catching a lot of small rainbows” on good days at the lake, suggesting the recently stocked cohorts survived well and show promise for the years to come.
Our 2021 sampling showed the Eagle Lake rainbow trout strain continuing to fare well and our rainbow catch rate continued trending upward.
About 40,000 fingerling Kokanee (3-4 inches) were stocked in Lake DeSmet in April 2019 and are doing very well. Kokanee are landlocked sockeye salmon that live mostly off-shore and filter feed in open water for small crustaceans called zooplankton.
Zooplankton remain plentiful in DeSmet and will continue supporting good Kokanee and trout growth. The stocked Kokanee averaged a little over 13 inches when they reached age two in 2020. This represented good growth and they were in very good condition. In fact, some Kokanee reached maturity in 2020 and turned red.
The netting data from spring 2021 appeared very promising — the 3-year-old Kokanee were around 15 inches. Many of these fish will mature this fall, turn red and school shoreline areas looking for places to spawn. They may not be successful but it will be neat to see. Zooplankton forage in June also remained ample, so Kokanee fishing should be great through the summer and into the fall. Some of those fish may reach near 17 inches by this fall.
Kokanee can be a little tricky to figure out, often concentrating in schools at various depths where they find the most zooplankton. Spend some time researching techniques online with your morning coffee and talk to anglers at the lake who have had fishing success and it will be worth the effort.
Big walleye, lake trout, and brown trout are still common at Lake DeSmet. The overall catch rate of walleye in our 2020 surveys, as well as the number of large walleye — bigger than 20 inches — declined from previous years. That said, there were still some very big walleye at DeSmet. The largest we caught in 2020 was nearly 29 inches and 13.1 pounds.
We also sampled brown trout up to 30 inches and 14.5 pounds last fall. Reports of large lake trout, some over 20 pounds, are on the rise and many anglers are now successfully targeting small lake trout in the 18-inch range. These predatory fish challenge the rainbow trout fishery, but they also provide a good chance to catch a trophy. Don't be afraid to take home a big one for the wall, or a batch of small lakers for dinner.