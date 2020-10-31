SHERIDAN — A local rancher recently helped rescue a bird stranded on his property.
Bruce Davidson works a sheep ranch near Sheridan. As he walked his pasture, he heard his dog barking and wondered what the trouble was.
Davidson glanced down and found a bird, a Western grebe in the snow. What was a water-bird doing head first in a snowbank? He picked it up and put it in a small cage for the night; it was wet and cold.
Morning came, and Davidson emailed Bighorn Audubon for help. The meeting place was off the interstate near Lake De Smet. Members of the Bighorn Audubon picked up the bird from Davidson and put it in the back of their car.
A few muted calls came from the back seat and the cargo arrived safely at Lake De Smet. One of the Audubon members carried the crate to the sand shoreline of the lake, opened the door of the crate and felt the bill of the bird on his hand.
The grebe emerged safely from the crate and swam away to freedom. As the group watched with binoculars, she soon joined a small group of Western grebes and ducks on the lake.
Western grebes are large, long-necked aquatic diving birds that forage for fish and other aquatic animals. They have a hard time flying from land because of their body shape with feet set back on their bodies to allow them to dive for fish, their preferred prey.
Because of this foot placement, these birds are not able to take off from dry land. They can't get any traction to run and take off, thus likely the reason the grebe was in the snow at Davidson's ranch.
The grebe was safely relocated on Lake De Smet.