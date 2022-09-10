SHERIDAN — In the past 15 months, the Red Grade trail system has more than doubled, according to the Sheridan Community Land Trust.

In the fall of 2020, the Sheridan Community Land Trust received two grant awards totaling almost $600,000. The funding was set aside to build 15 new trail miles and to develop three parking areas in the Bighorn National Forest. Two of those lots, one at the Poverty Flats trailhead and another at the Bear Gulch East trailhead, were completed earlier this summer. Plans are underway for a third lot. Two years ago, the Wyoming Business Council awarded the Red Grade project a $500,000 community enhancement grant and the U.S. Forest Service contributed $99,914.20. That funding, according to Chris Vrba with the SCLT, has very nearly been spent, but the results have been tangible.

