SHERIDAN — In the past 15 months, the Red Grade trail system has more than doubled, according to the Sheridan Community Land Trust.
In the fall of 2020, the Sheridan Community Land Trust received two grant awards totaling almost $600,000. The funding was set aside to build 15 new trail miles and to develop three parking areas in the Bighorn National Forest. Two of those lots, one at the Poverty Flats trailhead and another at the Bear Gulch East trailhead, were completed earlier this summer. Plans are underway for a third lot. Two years ago, the Wyoming Business Council awarded the Red Grade project a $500,000 community enhancement grant and the U.S. Forest Service contributed $99,914.20. That funding, according to Chris Vrba with the SCLT, has very nearly been spent, but the results have been tangible.
“What’s next for the Red Grade trails is simply to raise money to complete the system. In the past 15 months, we’ve more than doubled the amount of trails and increased the parking lots,” Vrba said. “People are really up there using that trail system, and those parking lots, a lot.”
Even within Sheridan County, where the SCLT’s reach extends into historical preservation and partnerships with many local agencies, the Red Grade area is a special place, he said.
“It’s beautiful up there, and if people have followed the progression of the trails from the earliest planning stages that pre-date much of the staff in the SCLT, to today … we really have a place that works,” he said. “The opportunity to put a trail system in, and get people up the mountain, has been great. These trail systems are incredible.”
The SCLT will host the In Bloom 2022 Fundraiser, presented by Sheridan Media, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College, Rooms W235-236. Archaeologist Douglas MacDonald will discuss how Native American tribes utilized Yellowstone for 11,000 years, and will tell stories, share experiences and insights from his time leading cutting-edge archaeological excavations in Yellowstone National Park.
The evening will include a live and silent auction of both items and experiences, and will include a raffle for a Weatherby Element® Semi-Auto 20 Gauge Shotgun. The SCLT will also hold a Paddle Raise to help conserve local lands and ranches, preserve and tell stories about local history and connect the community to the outdoors. The event will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Vrba said that for Wyoming Business Council grant applications, Sheridan County serves as the fiscal agent. The SCLT also utilizes WyoGives campaigns to fundraise for trail development, and has applied for a Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Program grant. Visits to the trail system number about 60,000, and Vrba said the trails are used by local educational groups, private organizations and nonprofits.
“Another piece of what makes the trails so cool is the opportunity for learning, socializing and group activities. And our volunteers, for them, this is really a labor of love,” Vrba said. “There are steep grades in the Bighorns that make you earn your way wherever you go. When you are on our trails, you will still have to earn your way, but it might be just a little bit easier. It is about accessibility.”
The In Bloom fundraiser is a free event, and Vrba said the SCLT is asking people to come celebrate what the organization has achieved.
“We also hope that while you’re there, you’re inspired,” Vrba said.