SHERIDAN — Known as the killer of trees, mountain pine beetles have made a name in western North America, slowly killing off trees to reproduce. While the mountain pine beetle can be a destructive species, it holds an important role in an ecosystem, killing weakened trees and recycling nutrients they contain, U.S. Forest Service entomologist Kurt Allen said.

Mountain pine beetles are in a family known as bark beetles, with one purpose in life: to find a host tree. Each beetle in the bark beetle family looks for one specific tree, and for the mountain pine beetle, the tree is a ponderosa pine. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you