SHERIDAN — Known as the killer of trees, mountain pine beetles have made a name in western North America, slowly killing off trees to reproduce. While the mountain pine beetle can be a destructive species, it holds an important role in an ecosystem, killing weakened trees and recycling nutrients they contain, U.S. Forest Service entomologist Kurt Allen said.
Mountain pine beetles are in a family known as bark beetles, with one purpose in life: to find a host tree. Each beetle in the bark beetle family looks for one specific tree, and for the mountain pine beetle, the tree is a ponderosa pine.
Once an adult mountain pine beetle finds a tree, it will chew through the bark into the tissue right underneath the bark called the phloem. The phloem is the pipeline where food is passed to the rest of the tree. When the adult reaches the phloem, it will lay eggs. Those eggs will hatch and the immature beetles will eat the phloem as they grow and mature. After a year, the now mature beetles will emerge to find new host trees.
Allen said the adults settle in their host tree in late July or early August.
“Immature beetles will stop feeding when it gets too cold getting into winter,” Allen said. “They produce a form of antifreeze when the nights start getting cool in October. They quit feeding and produce this so they can survive the winters.”
In spring, the beetles resume feeding.
When searching for one of the host trees, Allen looks closely at the trunk of the tree. He looks for pitch tubes, characterized by what looks like little wads of chewed-up gum stuck on the base of the trunk. If the tree is successful, the pitch tubes are full with a resin, milky white-colored material that ended up flushing out the beetles. If unsuccessful, the material will turn a red, brown color. On the ground, Allen looks for fine sawdust from the chewed-up bark pieces and shavings. Another telltale sign of the mountain pine beetle is the color of the tree’s needles. When the beetle is eating the phloem of the tree, the needles will turn yellow, orange then red. The needles are green until roughly June if affected.
“They go through boom and bust cycles where there are times when they reach enough population to be considered an outbreak,” Allen said. “When they start killing many trees at one time, that is largely when it comes to be problematic.”
The mountain pine beetle has not reached outbreak level in the Bighorn National Forest, but Allen said staff remains diligent when it comes to maintaining the beetle population. Three factors come into play when it comes to population control: tree density, size and condition.
“There are certain forest conditions that are more attractive to them to attack,” Allen said. “One of the biggest ones is when there are a lot of trees in one place instead of widely spaced out trees. The denser the trees, the more successful the beetles are.”
To mitigate this factor, the Bighorn National Forest team cuts down trees in density-packed spaces.
Mountain pine beetles also prefer larger trees compared to their smaller counterparts. Allen describes it as, the larger the tree, the more phloem present.
“In a big tree, you can feed a lot more beetles than a little tree,” Allen said. “The larger trees put out more beetles.”
A tree four times larger can create four times the population of mountain pine beetles. To protect large trees in campgrounds and recreational areas, known as high-value trees, the service will spray pesticides on the trunk once per year.
Trees damaged by weather events such as wind, snow and fire are also very susceptible to mountain pine beetles, Allen said.
“When the beetles are getting started, those really highly stressed trees can be overcome by a small number of beetles faster than a normal, healthy tree.”
After the weather event, the service makes it a priority to clean up the damaged trees to mitigate the beetle population.
In Sheridan, Natural Resources Coordinator City Arborist Clark Van Hoosier can use more pesticides and chemical applications to mitigate the mountain pine beetle population due to the smaller scale.
Aside from pesticides that can either be sprayed or injected into the trunk, Hoosier said he prefers to use a more organic method: pheromone packets. When a tree is full of beetles, the beetles will release a pheromone to tell other beetles to find other trees. These artificial pheromone packets, then, replicate that natural communication to beetles to stay away from a certain tree.
If the mountain pine beetles are not regulated, rows of dead trees can build up in the forest. Those dead trees change the entire habitat, affecting certain wildlife species, Allen said. The trees also become a wildfire hazard, providing fuel for the blaze.
“Once things have built up and gotten out of hand, it is way harder to bring things back into a more normal sense,” Allen said.
In town, high-value trees can die off, causing public outrage, Hoosier said.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.