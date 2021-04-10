Every time we go outside, there is the potential to face challenges. Challenges can come from the weather, terrain or conditions we encounter. Depending on where you are and what you’re doing, the challenges you face could be anything from finishing a bike race to staying warm in an unexpected blizzard. Challenges can be mental, physical or emotional.
Sometimes, we can be prepared for the challenges we may encounter — we can pack a first aid kit for blisters and bug bites and we can pack extra clothes and gear for unexpected weather. While we can do our best to be prepared, it’s impossible to be ready for anything. There are always going to be variables that are out of our control. The reality is, we can’t control everything.
When you face a challenge, though, you can control how you react. Do you quit or rise to the challenge? If you rise to the challenge, you can increase your known mental, physical and emotional capacity. You can accomplish things that you never imagined being capable of. Challenges help us realize our potential.
Last week, Antelope Butte guided third- through fifth-grade students and teachers from Holy Name Catholic School on a cross-country ski adventure at Sibley Lake. With the limited snow in Sheridan the past month, their school wasn’t able to get all of its Nordic ski days included in the introduction to the snow sports physical education program. As an alternative programming day, we decided to try something new and take these elementary school students cross-country skiing on the mountain where there was still plenty of snow.
Teachers, students and Antelope Butte AmeriCorps members split up into three groups and we all made our way from the parking area to the warming hut. Even with the variety of speeds and skills, everyone did great and made it to the warming hut. The sun was out, the trails were groomed and everyone was having an awesome time.
After a brief break, we gave students the option of going back the way they came or taking a longer way back. The group that went back the same way they came, pushed back at a steady pace. The distance was challenging for some, but the trail was familiar and in good shape.
The group that chose to go the longer distance encountered challenges they never would have expected. First, the trail they got on was straight uphill. They pushed uphill and kept going. Then, the next section of the trail wasn’t groomed. Anyone that has ever been cross-country skiing before knows how much harder it is when the trail isn’t groomed. They pushed through the snow and kept going.
The challenges didn’t stop there. As the day continued to warm up, the snow continued to soften. When the group started moving slower and slower, they realized that the snow was clumping and sticking to the bottom of their skis. After stopping every couple of minutes to scrape the snow off of their skis, the group eventually decided to take their skis off and keep going on foot. At this point, everyone was hungry and tired. The group ended up walking the last mile to make it back 90 minutes later than anticipated. When the bus was in sight, the students ran to the bus to grab their lunches and take a break.
Every single third- through fifth-grade student completed a total of 4-6 miles that day. No one quit or gave up and everyone finished. Students challenged themselves, encountered obstacles and pushed themselves mentally, physically and emotionally to keep going. Students found confidence in their abilities, boosting their self-esteem. Next time they are faced with a challenge, they will have more confidence in their skills and knowledge to tackle it.
When you face a challenge, you can control how you react. Do you quit or rise to the challenge? Believe in yourself and continue to challenge yourself.