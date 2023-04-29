SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming (RiW) is providing students in the Sheridan community the opportunity to learn the process of growing plants through seed-starting classes.
The seed starting classes, which began in 2019, have changed this year’s class offerings from a kindergarten through eighth-grade curriculum to kindergarten through third grade. Students grow a variety of plants, including tomatoes, peanuts, watermelon and peppers, to name a few.
“Every seed that students plant that becomes a seedling goes back to gardens within Sheridan County,” Rooted in Wyoming’s Program and Outreach Coordinator Jodi Kenney said. “It is a great way to contribute to their community while they are having fun.”
After germination, the seedlings started by students go to all of the school and community gardens.
“The main reason we do it is because we want kids to know where their food comes from, because we know the importance of local food and we know the importance of a local food chain,” Kenney said.
After transferring plants, the fruits and vegetables are used as snacks for students, taken home by families and community members and used in restaurants through the Garden Restaurant Collaboration.
The Garden Restaurant Collaboration is a partnership between five Sheridan County classes and local restaurants to create unique side dishes made from produce grown in school gardens. Restaurant partners have included Sackett’s Market, Cottonwood Kitchen + Home, Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery, Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits, and Verdello’s Olive Oil & Fine Foods.
There are 16 community gardens located across Sheridan County. RiW provides schools and garden leaders with what they need to be successful in their gardening endeavors, such as seedlings from the students and the construction of greenhouses and hoop houses at certain sites.
RiW also builds resources such as greenhouses for schools in the community.
Meadowlark Elementary School has a geodesic dome, which is a greenhouse designed of many triangles to make a dome. RiW staff and volunteers are currently preparing to build two more geodesic dome greenhouses in Sheridan County at Story Elementary School and John C. Schiffer Collaborative School.
“The way the triangle is set it captures more light than a traditional hoop house or greenhouse. Because it captures more light is better for the plants and also warms the greenhouse more effectively,” Kenney said.
Those interested in donating to or volunteering for RiW can see the nonprofit’s website at rootedinwyoming.org.