SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming (RiW) is providing students in the Sheridan community the opportunity to learn the process of growing plants through seed-starting classes.

The seed starting classes, which began in 2019, have changed this year’s class offerings from a kindergarten through eighth-grade curriculum to kindergarten through third grade. Students grow a variety of plants, including tomatoes, peanuts, watermelon and peppers, to name a few.

Tags

Recommended for you