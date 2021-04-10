SOUTH PASS CITY — Registration is now open for Run the Red, an ultra trail running race dedicated to conserving the landscape of the Red Desert.
On Sept. 25, runners can choose from three courses (100K, 50K, half marathon) to experience high-elevation sagebrush ecosystems in the country while celebrating the Red Desert’s history, wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities. Run the Red begins in the former gold mining community of South Pass City and takes runners through the Northern Red Desert — a maze of buttes, canyons, badlands, wilderness study areas and miles of open country.
“Run the Red offers the unique opportunity to explore one of the most open, wild and starkly beautiful public landscapes remaining in the lower 48. Our hope with this event is to showcase the desert and its values and leave folks eager to return, explore and share their experiences. Join us this fall and Run the Red,” said Matt Cuzzocreo, Bureau of Land Management wildlands organizer for the Wyoming Wilderness Association.
Run the Red began in 2014 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act of 1964 and the 30th anniversary of the Wyoming Wilderness Act, and in 2019 the race celebrated the inaugural Wyoming Public Lands Day. The event has grown over the years, starting with just 30 runners and growing to more than 100 with multiple courses. Last fall, a short film from Patagonia further elevated the race’s profile.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be back in action this year and are seeing a lot of pent-up demand from runners looking to get out and experience one of Wyoming’s vast open spaces,” said John Burrows, conservation advocate for the Wyoming Outdoor Council. “Our team and partners are working behind the scenes to make sure this will be a race and event to remember.”
The Indigenous ancestral lands are used by members of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes to this day, and the land still bears the wagon ruts of the 500,000 settlers who traversed South Pass on the Oregon, Mormon and California trails.
In addition to the foot races — local music, Red Desert tours, speakers, food, drinks and local advocacy opportunities are all planned as part of a celebration of the Red Desert and public lands. The festivities are open to all, not just race participants.
Register for the race, sign up to volunteer or learn more about the event online.