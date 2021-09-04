Joining a neighborhood garden means getting involved in a community of like-minded people who are working together for a common goal, to provide a space where people can contribute their gardening skills, share knowledge and grow produce for themselves or others.
While community gardens provide a physical space for growing produce, even more importantly, they provide the opportunity for people to connect; giving families, individuals and classrooms the opportunity to be self-sufficient and grow their own produce while building the community.
Sheridan County is home to 11 community gardens and six school gardens. These gardens vary markedly in size, shape and demographic served. What they have in common is a fellowship and community of like-minded people whose goal it is to raise local produce and serve their community while enjoying the outdoors.
Over the past week, I’ve visited with numerous members of the Sagebrush Community Garden and been amazed at the community within this community garden. Every member brings their own strengths, knowledge and experience level. There is joy, laughter, friendship and plenty of growth in the garden. And not just in the plants.
Established in 2010 by a group of community members who wanted to start community gardens, this intergenerational garden has doubled the number of gardeners in the past year alone and hosts gardeners between elementary age to 80! Located beside Sagebrush Elementary School, the garden is supported by the city of Sheridan and hosts 47 garden plots of various sizes.
Among the members of this community garden are the Sagebrush Student Seed Starters. These students from Sagebrush Elementary have the unique opportunity to use their garden plot as a science experiment, research plot, art station, outdoor learning space and so much more.
Students get to plant, water, weed, test ideas and harvest throughout the year while learning about dedication, cooperation and resilience. Garden leader Jessie Bennick said in addition to learning the basics of gardening, the garden has helped students take on new leadership roles and explore new interests, all while enjoying being outside and growing their own food.
In talking with Stella Montano, a committee member at the Sagebrush Community Garden, the power of community gardens lies in the camaraderie, knowledge and resilience built by helping one another while growing your own food. Gardeners help each other with watering and weeding. The combination of new and longtime gardeners, local neighbors or folks from across town has introduced Stella and the other gardeners to people she may never have met any other way.
Jim Douglas and his wife have had a plot at Sagebrush Community Garden for almost eight years. He said that while there is a big turnover of gardeners, “everyone gets along great and we even exchange produce.” He said that for him, being in the garden is a fun thing to do and it’s a good place to visit and release tensions from the day.
Jim’s garden began as a salsa garden but has since evolved into much more. This year he is growing squash, peas, cabbage, tomatoes, peppers and multiple pollinator plants.
Speaking on why community gardens matter, Jim said “everyone helps everyone, if you don’t know much about gardening, they will tell you how to do it right and encourage you. It is truly a community garden.”
The term community garden can mean different things to different people. It can visually look different or host different plants, use season extenders or not, be available to the entire community or just to a select group.
No matter where the community garden is located or how many plots it contains, a community garden provides the opportunity for people to come together and do something they love while growing their own produce and building a more resilient community. Community gardens allow for common ground and fellowship in a time where that’s hard to find.
While there is currently a waiting list to lease a plot in the Sagebrush Community Garden for the 2022 gardening season, there has been talk of how to expand this popular community garden.
“If you are on the fence, come on over the fence and try it,” Montano said. “There are always people to help who want to share their knowledge. Through this community garden we’ve built friendships and a community that never would have existed otherwise.”
In general, a community garden is a single piece of land gardened collectively by a group of people. Community gardens utilize either individual or shared plots on private or public land while producing fruit, vegetables and/or plants grown for their attractive appearance.
To learn more about school and community gardens in Sheridan County, contact Rooted in Wyoming at 307-675-2088 or outreach@rootedinwyoming.org.
Rooted in Wyoming is a dedicated partner in building and nurturing school and community gardens. We encourage appreciation and stewardship of our natural environment, connections with our area history and intergenerational learning and recreation. We promote resilient future generations by educating the whole child and providing access to fresh, local food.