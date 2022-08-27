SHERIDAN — A group of four Wyoming-based swimmers attempted a challenging endeavor earlier this month: swimming from Alcatraz Island to mainland San Francisco in the 2022 Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim. Mother-daughter duo Liz Mahoney, of Sheridan, and Jocelyn Johnson, of Casper, and grandmother-grandson pair Jenny Heuck and Luca Sinclair, both of Sheridan, undertook the swim.
“[The currents] brought a whole new level of challenge…It probably was one of the most physically taxing things I’ve done in my lifetime,” Johnson said.
A plunge into the San Francisco Bay usually does not result in a pleasant sea swim. Water temperatures average around 60 degrees in the summer, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates, with high winds and strong currents.
Famously, only one person incarcerated at the island prison successfully swam back to the after an escape attempt, only to be discovered by authorities the next morning, this year’s Alcatraz Sharkfest entrant letter recounts. Three other Alcatraz prisoners also escaped the island through the bay in 1962, never to be seen again. Whether they made it through the currents remains unknown.
“This swim is NOT for NOVICES,” the Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim’s website warns. “This event is for experienced open-water swimmers only.”
Why attempt such a treacherous swim? Sharkfest was a welcome — even long-awaited — challenge for many of the local participants, but they were spurred into action by Mahoney’s athletic success. Mahoney is known for her participation in extreme sports, including triathlons. After the event popped up on her social media feed, Mahoney said she was intrigued and determined to try it herself.
“It was just a challenge that we decided we would do,” Johnson said.
Heuck said she’d wanted to try the swim for about a decade. When Mahoney, Heuck’s friend, said she planned to participate in the sharkfest, Heuck decided she would give it a try too.
“[Mahoney] is an amazing athlete, and she really inspired me to do this,” Heuck said.
In preparation, the swimmers spent months practicing their open-water swimming skills in lakes across Wyoming and Montana. Although there’s nothing near Sheridan that mimics the ocean, Johnson and Mahoney swam in lakes and reservoirs throughout the Bighorns and Natrona County.
After packing up their wetsuits and goggles, the swimmers — and an entourage of adoring friends and family willing to serve as cheering fans throughout the sharkfest swim — flew to California.
The Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim’s ferry dropped off swimmers — some clad in wetsuits, others swimming without — east of Alcatraz Island, about a mile and a half from the San Francisco shore. As she jumped into the water with about 1,000 other swimmers, Johnson spent a surreal moment looking at the former island prison to her right and, beyond it, the Golden Gate Bridge.
“It was an unreal experience,” Johnson said.
“Until you swim in it, I don’t think there’s any way to understand it,” Mahoney said of her experience in the water’s current.
Despite the cold and currents, Mahoney, Johnson and Sinclair made it across the bay to mainland San Francisco. Completing the swim — surrounded by friends and family in the water and on shore — was a very special experience, Mahoney said.
Heuck did not complete the treacherous swim, but she doesn’t regret having tried. The experience helped her return to the water and reclaim a lost hobby.
“The part that has been really meaningful to me is just getting back into open-water swimming,” Heuck said.
