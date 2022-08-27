SHERIDAN — A group of four Wyoming-based swimmers attempted a challenging endeavor earlier this month: swimming from Alcatraz Island to mainland San Francisco in the 2022 Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim. Mother-daughter duo Liz Mahoney, of Sheridan, and Jocelyn Johnson, of Casper, and grandmother-grandson pair Jenny Heuck and Luca Sinclair, both of Sheridan, undertook the swim. 

“[The currents] brought a whole new level of challenge…It probably was one of the most physically taxing things I’ve done in my lifetime,” Johnson said. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

