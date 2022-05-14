SHERIDAN — The Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Program recently awarded the Sheridan County Conservation District a $585,000 cleanup grant to address asbestos contamination at the former Acme Power Plant site.
The funds are intended to prepare brownfields — or property for which expansion or reuse may be complicated by hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants — for redevelopment by removing these contaminants.
“With this funding, Wyoming communities will advance the cleanup of polluted sites, prioritizing involvement in decision-making,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker.
While funds allocated to WDEQ and Cheyenne will be devoted to environmental site assessments and developing cleanup and reuse plans, funding awarded to SCCD will be put toward asbestos abatement at the Acme site.
The five-acre site of the former coal-fired power plant is an important component of Sheridan County’s cultural and industrial history, SCCD Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said, but the current level of contamination impacts water and land quality, recreational activities and the health and safety of locals and tourists. Past analysis has found asbestos, arsenic, lead and hydrocarbon contamination of soil at the former Acme Power Plant as well as trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene — both chemicals used to remove grease from surfaces and known to cause serious health issues in humans — contamination in soil and groundwater wells.
To begin to mediate this contamination or reuse any of the existing structure, however, asbestos present in the former Acme Power Plant building must be addressed, explained Susan Holmes, an SCCD supervisor and member of the Acme Working Group. If structures present at the site must be demolished, it would be more difficult and costly to remove asbestos-laced debris. If structures can be reused, asbestos must be addressed ahead of addressing other contamination.
“Whether or not any of the structures can be maintained or reused, removing the asbestos is a necessary step,” Holmes said.
Asbestos abatement funded by the EPA brownfields cleanup grant will also complement other decontamination efforts at the site, Rogaczewski said. This includes soil cleanup and debris removal funded through WDEQ and other sources.
Ultimately, Rogaczewski explained, asbestos abatement — in conjunction with other recent cleanup efforts at the site — are the next steps in ushering the former Acme Power Plant toward SCCD’s final goal: transforming the site into an outdoor recreation space, perhaps with repurposed buildings or materials from the power plant itself.
“Projects of this size and complexity require a lot of partners, coordination and patience,” SCCD Board Chair Emerson Scott said. “This truly is a larger effort that wouldn’t be possible without the support of multiple agencies, groups and individuals.”