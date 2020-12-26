SHERIDAN — Wild places come with inherent risks in the summertime: venomous reptiles, big carnivores, relentless weather, and terrain that’s unforgiving in the face of vehicle breakdowns or food shortages.
However, these same places are certainly a refuge from COVID, especially solo adventures or those with a few select pod mates. It turns out that over the past summer, people resoundingly chose to chance the mountain instead of the virus.
Forest Ranger Amy Ormseth said the campsites maintained by the U.S. Forest Service that fall within Sheridan County had a record year. The eight campgrounds (totaling 127 individual sites) that are within Sheridan County drew a total of 33,837 users. Of those, 2,665 camped with tents, 6,323 had trailers, and 1,877 came in motor homes. The overall usage represents the highest recorded visitation in the past 12 years.
“The average for June through September for these eight campgrounds waws 68% occupancy rate,” Ormseth said, adding that while all sites are worked into this overall average, very popular sites, like Sibley Lake, usually stay at 90% through the same timeframe.
Statistics from the Forest Service reflect only a small sliver of actual traffic. Many more came to visit non-fee areas or camp in unofficial spots. While there’s no official way to measure day-to-day traffic, those who are familiar with usual rural traffic definitely noticed an uptick.
“When I went up this past late June or early July, I went up Red Grade on a motorcycle. With the amount of people I saw up there, I said, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s going to be crazy this year,” said Sheridan Area Search and Rescue President Bob Aksamit. “Surprisingly, (the season) went very well considering the amount of people that were in the area.”
Aksamit said the county’s S&R received about 15 calls this calendar year, many of which were quickly called off when the people in question reappeared. The summer season was quiet, but things started picking up when the weather started to change.
“From September to now, we have had eight calls,” he said. “The last month and a half, there were a couple people that were stuck on Red Grade and there were three up on top by Twin Lakes.”
Aksamit said the calls this fall were largely associated with vehicle and weather problems or some combination of both.