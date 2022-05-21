SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized Sheridan fisherman Brian Wille as an ultimate angler this week, the highest award in the state’s master angler program.
Wille is one of seven Wyoming fishermen recognized with the award this year, WGFD Public Information Officer Sara DiRienzo announced in a press release this week. To be classified as an ultimate angler, a fisher must catch 10 trophy-sized fish — or fish longer from snout to pinched tail than 95% of fish in their species — from among 24 eligible types of fish.
Since the inception of the master angler program in 2019, DiRienzo said 20 anglers have been recognized with the honor, including the seven recognized by WGFD earlier this week.
“Congratulations to these seven anglers. It’s certainly no small feat to catch 10 trophy-sized fish, but it’s a lot of fun and time spent outdoors,” said Dirk Miller, WGFD deputy chief of fisheries.
Wille has certainly spent a lot of time outdoors in preparation for his ultimate angler status. Although he caught the 10 different species of trophy-sized fish required to become an ultimate angler in the past two years, Wille said he’s been fishing his entire life.
In recent years, Wille’s primary fishing seasons are fall and winter when it gets too cold to motorcycle, one of his other favorite pastimes. During the winter, Wille said he spends most weekends on frozen bodies of water, drilling into their icy surfaces and luring the fish beneath.
Although he’ll never divulge the precise location of his favorite fishing spot, Wille said he doesn’t have a favorite body of water in Wyoming to fish on. He regularly travels for hours to fish across Wyoming or in neighboring states.
Wille said he feels at ease on the water.
“It’s just an escape from everything else,” Wille said of his fishing trips. “You don’t have to worry about what you’ve got to get done or working or anything.”
After learning about WGFD’s master angler program a few years ago, Wille caught a trophy-sized fish. From then on, becoming an ultimate angler became his newest goal as a fisherman.
“When I caught a fish that qualified, I just figured I would try to catch them all,” Wille said.
From there, Wille started amassing fish; he reeled in trophy-sized northern pike, perch, different species of trout and bass. Although he pulled a few of the big fish out of Lake DeSmet, he traveled to about eight bodies of water across the state to capture different species.
Soon enough, he had caught five trophy-sized fish, enough to be categorized by WGFD as a trophy angler. It didn’t take long — less than two years total — for Wille to reel in a total of 10 trophy-sized fish and be categorized as an ultimate angler.
Wille said obtaining the title was a combination of skill and luck. He described himself as a good fisherman — aware of which fish live where and how best to catch them — and a fortunate one, able to find the fish he needed in a short amount of time and eager to reel them in.
“When you catch a fish and you’re fighting it, there’s just nothing better,” Wille said.