SHERIDAN — Watch out Annie Oakley — there’s a new sharp shooter in town.
Grace Hinton, a local 16-year-old, was one of the nation’s top shooters with a .22 pistol during the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska, last week. The only Sheridan County student in the competition, Hinton placed eighth in a field of 691 kids from 39 different states.
“I feel good about it,” said Hinton. “My scores were the highest they’ve ever been and it felt great to go against the best people in the country and do that well.”
Hinton earned the chance to compete in nationals after placing third in a statewide competition last year. It was her first time competing on a national level, she said.
Growing up in a family that’s passionate about hunting and shooting sports — her dad, Jeff, is one of the shooting sports leaders for the local 4-H program — Hinton says she has been “shooting since she could pull a trigger.” She started in 4-H by shooting an air rifle and has quickly worked her way up to the .22 pistol, which she has had for two years.
Hinton admits she was “not super good” at shooting the pistol when she first got it.
“There are a lot more variables with shooting a pistol than with a rifle,” Hinton said. “With a pistol, the way you grip it can change where your shots go or how your sights are aligned. But I really enjoy shooting the pistol, and I think it’s fun.”
On average, Hinton says she practices with her pistol two to four times a week. In the weeks before nationals, she practiced daily.
The local 4-H shooting sports program focuses primarily on what is known as a “slow fire” or shooting 10 rounds in 10 minutes, Hinton said. That was part of the national competition, but not all of it, Hinton said.
There was also “silhouettes” — in which competitors have to shoot the outlines of animals from a variety of close-up and far-off distances — and what is known as the “Camp Perry round.” This part of the competition required competitors to shoot off one slow-fire string of 10 rounds in five minutes, three timed-fire strings of five rounds in 20 seconds and three rapid-fire strings of five rounds in 10 seconds.
Hinton said that, aside from two weeks of practice before the national competition, she had little experience with silhouettes and the Camp Perry round going into the competition. The former especially proved challenging, she said.
“Silhouettes was the hardest because I was at a much further distance than I normally ever shoot from (as much as 100 yards from a target), and the wind was so bad that day,” Hinton said.
Hinton said she enjoyed the competition and the recognition that comes with being one of the nation’s best. But she also enjoyed getting to meet and mingle with her fellow competitors from across the country.
“I got to meet a lot of really good shooters, and everyone there was the best in their state, so I learned a lot,” Hinton said.
Sheridan County 4-H Educator Emily Swinyer said watching Hinton succeed on the national stage is a reminder shooting sports aren’t just for boys.
“Shooting sports isn’t just a boy thing or a girl thing,” Swinyer said. “It’s for anybody who has passion and precision, and the patience to persevere when things aren’t going great. And Grace is definitely that sort of person.”
Hinton said she encouraged her fellow students to give shooting sports a try, and to not give up when things get rough.
“Just go for it,” Hinton said. “If you’re worried about not doing well, just realize that nobody does that well when they start. I certainly didn’t. You have to practice a lot and you have to be dedicated, but it can also be a whole lot of fun.”