SHERIDAN — Gandalf the Gray towers over the backyard of Deb Anderson at her home in Big Horn; the "Lord of the Rings" wood carving by Joel Saur is in memory of Anderson’s husband, Casey Anderson.
Casey and Deb Anderson were longtime fans of the "Lord of the Rings," and after Casey passed away in September 2019, Anderson wanted to commemorate her husband.
Anderson said her husband always thought their house was their “own little Hobbit hole in the shire.”
Hence, Anderson thought of no better way to honor her husband than by transforming an old tree on their property into a "Lord of the Rings" character.
The silver leaf poplar tree in her backyard needed to be cut down, and after contacting artist Joel Saur, he agreed to carving the biggest piece he had made to date.
The carving started in January and took approximately three months to complete. It stands about 14 feet tall, and the topmost cut of Gandalf's hat Saur left untouched. The cut was made by Anderson’s son.
Galdalf was chosen out of all the other characters as he symbolized stability and believing everything would work out.
“A wizard to me means somebody who is stable enough to maintain their own vibration and be happy through whatever circumstances,” Saur said.
Saur was born in Sheridan, raised in Buffalo and graduated from Buffalo High School. He has traveled the world and dabbled in work on oil rigs, Alaskan fishing boats, music, innovation, real estate and as an arborist.
The statue has a black streak where lighting struck years ago; Saur used timber lock screws to hold it together. One of Gandalf’s eyes is also black resulting from the pattern in the wood. Saur attributed it to the “magic of the art.”
“Surrender to the art and just go with it,” he said.
Gandalf is purposefully facing northwest into the wind as he faces all that comes his way. As the winter snow accumulated on his beard and hat, Anderson shared, uncannily his face remained untouched.
The carving is finished with motor oil; Anderson added the statue is regularly re-stained every couple months and it has evolved into a community project.
Saur’s grandfather was put into the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System at the start of 2020 and passed away shortly after. Saur shared, in the midst of COVID-19, he was unable to visit his grandfather, and the carving was very therapeutic in his grieving.
Anderson’s neighbor, Bill Hart, attended to Saur during the carving process. Hart took more than 1,500 photos of the progress of the carving.
“In carving, you’re alone, no one else can help you, and Bill was the support system. There for me the whole time,” Saur said.
Hart compared Saur to a Buffalo Bill of sorts: a jack of all trades.
Anderson has given permission for community members to enter her yard to look at the carving since it is not facing toward the street, as long as they are respectful and courteous.