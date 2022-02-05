SHERIDAN — “Snowmobiling is one of the last sports where you’re free,” said Luke Sander, guide and coach with Off the Grid Outdoors. “There’s nowhere you can’t go, aside from restricted areas. It’s kind of the last frontier of exploration.”
With the snowmobiling season in the Bighorn Mountains well underway, what can you do to ensure a safe, ethical and fun season?
The first thing you can do is check the weather. Sander said riding in a storm increases the risks of injury or becoming lost. Additionally, Wyoming regulations limit riders to riding only when there is more than 6 inches of snow in the areas.
Next, give someone information about your trip. Whether it is a guide, family member or staff at the lodge, someone should know what model your machine is, what you’re wearing and general information about the area you are headed in case of an emergency. Sander explained providing this information helps Search and Rescue.
Tom Kostreba with the 307 Riders Club said riders should also check their machines and learn the safety features. Available features depend on your snowmobile, but many have tether switches, which is a kill switch attached to a cord that stops the machine if you fall off.
Local experienced riders echoed no one should ride alone.
“Anything can happen and if you’re out there alone, your chances of survival are minimal depending on the severity of the incident,” said Kostreba.
If you do not have anyone to ride with, Kostreba recommends joining a club. He said there were many benefits to club membership, including education for members, accountability and social connection.
“We have enough members that everybody contributes. Some of the younger members come up with great ideas for activities and ways to keep the sport alive,” Kostreba said. “We welcome anyone into the club. Everybody brings something to the table.”
The Wyoming State Snowmobile Association website has a list of clubs throughout the state.
Next, as Jeff Shanor, guide and owner of Sled WYO explained, it is important for riders to have necessary gear with them.
“You’d be surprised at how many people go into the back country without any emergency gear at all,” Shanor said.
Some of the necessary gear includes: an avalanche kit with beacons; shovels and a communicator; a Firestarter; a backpack; toolkit; and a map or map app.
“Always bring a map or an app and be aware of where wilderness and restricted areas are. It’s your job as a rider to know that before you go out,” Shanor said.
Kostreba explained riders wandering into restricted areas leads to closures.
“Knowing where you can and can’t ride is what keeps our areas open,” Kostreba said. “If people are out there abusing the rules, then areas get closed.”
While out riding you may meet other winter sport enthusiasts: skiiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and so on. Shanor said when riders encounter other users it is important to slow down; otherwise this can cause tension between the users.
“Some of the more populated areas have heavier use and then there’s problems between users. Just give them respect and space. Slow down,” Shanor said.
Shanor said there are several types of people that get into snowmobiling, and the sport is growing.
“There’s two types of riders. One enjoys the challenge and adrenaline of the back country and the other likes an easier ride and being in nature,” Shanor said. “Some are born into it; some try it through skiing and snowboarding for access. Others find it through other motor sports, so they get curious in the winter months and end up liking it.”