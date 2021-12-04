SHERIDAN — Soil, Powder River Basin Resource Council Organizer Pennie Vance said, needs some support.
Beneath the soil’s surface lives a complex microbiome: a naturally accumulated collection of bacteria and fungi, earthworms and insects, nitrogen and carbon. This underground community nourishes plants — from grass to crops — and creates the basis for farming and ranching all over the world.
But soil is a limited resource; it can only offer so much to the plants that grow on it. Vance said elements of conventional agriculture — including soil tilling, leaving soil uncovered and the application of chemical pesticides — leave soil stripped of nutrients and release additional carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, hastening climate change.
Regenerative agriculture, a practice Vance defines as the application of principles to stop worldwide degradation of soil, is intended to reestablish soil’s nutrient-rich microbiome for modern agricultural operations. These essential principles, Vance said, include keeping the ground covered, minimizing soil disturbance, maximizing plant diversity, maintaining living roots in the soil year-round, integrating livestock into farming and finding a healthy balance of nutrient supplementation.
Keeping soil covered — with cover crops or mulch — and minimal soil disturbance, Vance said, are essential to ensuring nutrients stay beneath the soil’s surface and blocking out weeds. Vance gave the example of one farmer in Leiter who used cover crops to limit thistle growth in her hemp fields. The tiny, tough thistles could not take root when crowded out by legumes and grasses, Vance said.
Vance said diversifying and rotating plants is another essential element of regenerative agriculture. Growing enormous quantities of corn or soybeans, Vance said, strips soil nutrients, while crop rotation and interplanting can keep soil healthier. Allowing livestock — from chickens to cattle to sheep to goats — to graze in fields, Vance said, also adds nutrients to the soil through manure and controls weeds.
Maintaining root systems year round also keeps soil from becoming compacted, Vance said. While compacted soil results in water runoff, loosely-packed soil retains water, allowing plants to survive drought and saving farmers water.
Finally, Vance said regenerative agriculture requires careful application of soil supplements, including, in some cases, chemical fertilizers. Regenerative agriculture, Vance explained, does not require farmers to immediately stop using chemicals on their plants, just that they consider the potentially harmful effects of chemicals on the soil microbiome. Rather, Vance emphasized the need to find a healthy balance between nutrient-rich soil and the application of fertilizer, natural or artificial.
Often, Vance said, farmers find they don’t need chemical fertilizers after implementing other elements of regenerative agriculture, which often result in healthier crops and resource retention.
U.S. Department of Agriculture District Conservationist Andrew Cassiday said regenerative agriculture also makes good economic sense. Although some farmers see a decreased yield after transitioning to regenerative agriculture, Cassiday said they usually recoup lost earnings by limiting or entirely eliminating chemical fertilizers, which can be very expensive. By limiting or eliminating chemical costs, Cassiday said, farmers can significantly reduce costs.
In every adoption of regenerative agriculture she’s seen, Vance said, farmer’s profits have increased, often by thousands of dollars. Vance said she spoke to one farming family that was able to take a week off because of regenerative agriculture practices.
Regenerative agriculture, Cassiday said, is good for the climate. The practice, Cassiday explained, builds resilience to challenging climate conditions, including drought and changes in growing seasons. Incorporating practices like covering and not tilling soil in the U.S., Vance added, could save 250 million tons of carbon dioxide — nearly 4% of the country’s emissions — from the atmosphere.
Of course, implementing regenerative strategies, particularly for farmers who have grown accustomed to conventional processes, seems daunting. Vance, as well as ongoing federal programs, are hoping to remove some of that concern.
“It’s not simple,” Vance said, “but it’s doable.”
The USDA, Cassiday said, is promoting soil health practices because they make good agricultural and economic sense. Other federal agencies and financial resources, Vance explained, also have resources to help farmers transition to regenerative practices.
In Wyoming, PRBRC, Vance said, is seeking to support farmers as they transition toward regenerative agriculture by hosting workshops and rancher-to-rancher groups, during which farmers meet to discuss the challenges and opportunities accompanying the practice.
Vance plans to host PRBRC’s rancher-to-rancher next meeting in the new year. She said she hopes the meetings will offer local regenerative agriculture farmers the opportunity to connect and tell their stories.