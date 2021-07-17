SHERIDAN — There are myriad options for anglers and fish connoisseurs of all types in the Sheridan area, and as far as “the best fishery” goes, it all depends on what you want.
All the areas to fish near Sheridan are viable for reel or fly rod fishing. Gordon Edwards, wildlife biologist from Game and Fish, notes spin and fly rods “are merely two different tools in your toolbox.”
Undoubtedly, fishing is different depending on if you have access to a boat or will be exclusively fishing on or near a shoreline. Boats allow more access to species that rarely graze the shoreline like Kokanee salmon and lake trout in large lakes like Lake DeSmet. However, smaller fisheries like Kleenburn Ponds hold a mix of largemouth bass, rainbow trout and yellow perch that can be easily fished from shore. With more aggressive fish and a location only a couple miles out of Sheridan, Kleenburn makes a great place for beginner anglers or a family outing.
For those looking for impressive-sized fish, Healy Reservoir six miles northeast of Buffalo is home to tiger muskie weighing more than 20 pounds and largemouth bass weighing more than seven pounds. Muskie and bass typically stay near vegetation and brush, and that is where most anglers will concentrate their efforts. Healy Reservoir also houses fairly aggressive yellow perch if the other fish aren’t cooperating
With so many different species of fish stocked in waters around Sheridan, anglers have many options of the species to catch, but weather plays a substantial role in the most accessible species of fish.
“Now, in the midst of the doldrums of summer, water temperatures rise and the fish will all move upstream,” WGFD wildlife biologist, Andrew Nikirk said.
While the sun continues to blaze, alpine fishing will reap its benefits, but the shallower streams are perfect for trout fishing, he said.
Cooler waters in Cloud Peak Wilderness are a great option for those willing to hike. Ranging from dayhike destinations to a weeklong trek, it is really dependent on how much time anglers have. The lakes in the wilderness are home to 10 trout species including the sought after golden trout.
“We get more calls and interest about trying to catch golden trout than any other species,” Edwards said.
While the fish are not native to the Sheridan area and Cloud Peak Wilderness, Nikirk said they might be highly sought after due to the few lakes they inhabit and the sparse stocking compared to other fish species. Stocking reports are available on the WGFD website.
By the time October rolls around, fish are bound to have made their way downstream to feed, and most anglers have success in early fall closer to town before waters freeze over.
While fishing proves strategic and, at times, frustrating, Edwards said his universal fishing tip is “to be patient and try new things.” Whether it’s trying a different rod, bait or go-to fishing spot, Edwards stresses the importance of being open to change and going with the flow. At the root of it, fishing is meant to be fun.