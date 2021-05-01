The small pond in our backyard is full of magic. During the summer months, it is a great cooling off spot for kids and dogs alike. In the fall, the local deer herd frequents our yard because of the convenient watering hole. If an adult can be convinced to push the snow aside, my niece and nephews have even found it to be a more than satisfactory winter skating rink.
Hands down though, spring is my favorite time of year at the pond. In addition to deer and other furry creatures seeking an easy drink, we see a variety of birds that don’t come around the rest of the year. The quirky and colorful mallard pair that annually nest by the water are a most welcome sight. This year, two pairs of Canada geese have been working hard to shoo the ducks away, but the smaller green-headed guy and his lady refuse to be deterred.
Don’t get me wrong, the pond comes with plenty of headaches as well, most of which stem from the fiberglass liner. Our annual spring cleaning is a time consuming and grimy undertaking. The local Game & Fish folks have also made many trips to our house to rescue stranded deer from the slippery bottomed basin. Without a doubt though, the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks.
Above all of the other joys of the pond are the boreal frogs that awaken each April. It has been a week since my husband heard the first quarter-sized amphibian presenting his solo in hopes of enchanting a mate. Within a couple of days, the number of songs exploded into a raucous ensemble. The diminutive creatures sing intermittently throughout the day, but when night falls they all join forces and form a choir that lulls me to sleep every night.
Spring in Sheridan County can be tricky for many outdoor recreationalists. On the one hand, the days are rapidly getting warmer and longer, the grass is luscious and green, and outdoor youth sports are in full swing. All signs point to embracing your spring fever and getting outside. Then practicality sets in. There is no longer enough snow for our favorite winter activities but still too much snow to access the high country, dirt roads and trails are muddy and many are closed this time of year, water temps are cold and levels are low, and the weather is unpredictable so planning extended outings is generally ill advised.
Perhaps this is why the concept of spring cleaning is so popular? I’ve written in the past about seizing this opportunity to sort, clean, test and repair your gear. You don’t want to wind up in the wilderness this summer with an unmaintained stove or water filter.
However, if you’re feeling stuck during these tricky weeks of Wyoming spring and gear upkeep isn’t satisfying your fancy, you can always discover mini adventures just outside your door. Whether you choose to explore in your own backyard or around one of our many city parks, pathways, creeks or ponds, you’re certain to encounter wonderment.