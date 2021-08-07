SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsmen's Association will be buzzing with activity Aug. 14, with the local shooting club at 89 Keystone Road hosting two competitive events that should appeal to young and old alike.
On the club’s outdoor Range 1, the SCSA will host its annual Military Rifle Shoot next Saturday at 9 a.m., an event that will feature several rifle classes, including a vintage class with shooters touting former service rifles more than a century old.
“(Shooters) can get those old rifles out of the closet and blow the dust out of them,” said Kelly Burton, SCSA’s small-bore director and coordinator for the match. “It’s an enjoyable event.”
The Military Rifle Shoot features three different rifle classes, including the vintage class for World War I- and World War II-era rifles with iron sights, such as the German Mauser 98K, Russian Mosin-Nagant, the M-1 Garand and Enfield rifles; the modern class with AR-style, AK-47, M1A1 and H&K 97 rifles with iron sights; and an unlimited/sniper class with military-style rifles with that can be scoped or have iron sights.
For some, the Military Rifle Shoot is like a classic car show, allowing the shooters to bring out collectible rifles that normally might hang on the wall or be stored carefully away elsewhere.
“They’re fun to shoot,” said Burton, adding he often uses a Swedish Mauser that’s well over a century old. “It’s amazing how accurate these old guns can be.”
Shooters will fire 40 shots in each class; 10 shots each standing offhand, sitting or kneeling, prone slowfire and rapid fire at a range of 100 yards. Burton said there’s also a bench rest class for shooters who might struggle moving into and out of the prone positions.
Cost to enter is $15 per class and the event is open to the public.
“I’m thinking about entering three classes this time around,” Burton added. “It’s not that long of an event.”
And Burton is hoping to grow the event, which was one reason for adding the modern class, allowing shooters to use the popular AR-style rifles.
“There’s a lot of people out there with them,” he added.
The SCSA will also be hosting a National Rifle League-style .22 Steel Target Match from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14.
Like the Military Rifle Shoot, the .22 Steel Target Match will feature a variety of classes for shooters ages 10 and younger to those 55 years and older.
“NRL .22 is one of the fastest growing shooting leagues,” said Aaron Wichman, match director. “Everyone shoots together. We want to get kids involved as well as adults.”
For the match, shooters will only be allowed to use .22 LR rifles and will need up to 100 rounds, depending on how many of the 10 stages, with targets placed as close as 30 yards to as far away as 300 yards, they choose to shoot.
Cost for the target match is $20 for adults and $10 for youth participants, with the SCSA also having ammunition for sale for use in the event.
Details on the two Aug. 14 events, as well as other happenings at the SCSA, are posted online at scsarange.org or on Facebook by searching for “Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association” or “Cloud Peak Precision Rifle Shooters.”