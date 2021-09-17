SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association is sponsoring Public Sight-In Days at its outdoor range at 89 Keystone Road at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
According to SCSA officials, there are no range fees and targets are being provided courtesy of Rocky Mountain Discount Sports.
Range officers will be on hand both days to assist individuals in sighting in their hunting rifles, with sandbags and spotting scopes also available to help shooters get on target.
For details, visit the SCSA website at scsarange.org/ or on Facebook by searching “Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association.”