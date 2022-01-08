SHERIDAN — There is no place like home for the mule deer of the northern Bighorn Mountains.
Nearly two years after the first of 130 mule deer were collared for a movement study in the Bighorn Mountains, researchers have been surprised by just how little movement there has been, according to Tim Thomas, Sheridan-area wildlife biologist with Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
There has been a larger-than-expected segment of the herd that spends the entire year along the foothills of the Bighorns at lower elevations, Thomas said. Many of the deer on the east side of the Bighorns have been found to be residents rather than migratory.
In addition, wildlife managers had previously expected an equitable distribution of deer moving to the east and west sides of the mountain during winter, Thomas said. However, the majority of collared deer have moved to the west side of the Bighorns during the winter season.
This data, along with other information collected during the movement study, will help wildlife managers better understand the segment of the deer herd summering on the mountain. The study was initiated due to concerns with the mule deer population levels on the mountain. The goals of the project are to identify mule deer movements; evaluate seasonal range and habitat use; identify habitat improvement and conservation opportunities; and document birth and death rates, Thomas said.
While movement is the primary focus of the study, it is not the only information researchers are collecting from the collared deer.
If the GPS collar on an animal does not register movement for several hours, indicating the animal may be deceased, Game and Fish biologists receive an email notice. The biologists then go to the most recent location to search for the carcass, retrieve the collar and try to identify the cause of mortality. The biologists can conduct a field necropsy in an attempt to determine cause of death.
Another focus of the study is learning how and when mule deer populations utilize areas treated for invasive plant species such as cheatgrass, ventenata and medusahead.
This information could potentially inform future invasive species treatment projects in the Bighorns, Thomas said.
Collars were first deployed in March 2020, followed by additional collars in August and December 2020 and February and December 2021. Game and Fish plans to deploy an additional 35 collars in March 2022 thanks to recent funding from the Bureau of Land Management.
These new collars should provide some valuable data about the youngest members of the herd, said Carrie Kyle, the University of Wyoming graduate student working on the project.
“In March we will try and capture fawns of our collared does, with the goal of documenting 35 doe/fawn pairs,” Kyle said. “With these new captures, we aim to document how the mother’s strategy and the year-to-year conditions fawns experience affect their migratory decisions throughout their lifetime.”
The data researchers are currently receiving is minimal, Thomas said. During the study, biologists are receiving one or two location updates per deer per day, which allows regular monitoring of movements throughout the year. However, the collars are recording and storing the GPS locations of each deer every two hours. This detailed movement data will be accessible at the end of the study when the onboard computer from each collar is downloaded.
“Data analysis won’t begin in-depth until summer 2023 when the initial collars deployed in 2020 begin automatically releasing from the animals,” Thomas said. “…Once data analysis is complete, the information will be used to help inform future deer management decisions for the North Bighorns mule deer herd.”