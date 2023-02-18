SHERIDAN — The U.S. Forest Service is preparing for projects this summer geared toward expanding recreation, protecting wildlife and furthering conservation efforts in the Bighorn National Forest.
Other projects will focus on improving the user experience as well as supporting conservation, including the Bighorn Fence Initiative, invasive species management, cave restoration, wilderness monitoring and monarch butterfly monitoring.
Monarch Butterfly Monitoring Project
The monarch butterfly project is a new initiative adopted by the USFS for the Bighorn National Forest this summer, as monarch butterflies have been classified as candidate species under the Endangered Species Act. The USFS has chosen to include the Bighorn National Forest in this project, as there are two types of milkweed that grow in the area that monarch butterfly larvae use as their only food source. Milkweed can be found from June through September. USFS staff is encouraging summer visitors to post photos of larvae, caterpillars, milkweed or monarch butterflies at monarchandmilkweedmapper.org as well as through the iNaturalist app available on smartphone devices.
USFS wildlife biologist Bonnie Allison recommends people to use monarchandmilkweedmapper.org as it is used by monarch researchers to get a better idea of the population and habitats of monarchs. If you are interested in photographing different types of species on your search for monarchs, Allison recommended using the iNaturalist app to photograph all types of wildlife, plants and insects, which is then utilized by researchers for similar projects.
“Currently there are no laws against handling monarch butterflies,” Allison said. “In fact, some people are rearing monarchs to attempt to increase their population, and some researchers are capturing and tagging them to study their migration. My opinion is that it’s best not to handle monarchs, but if they land on you, that really is a special interaction. When the monarch is listed, handling them will likely be regulated, so I don’t want to mislead people, as we’re just in a gray area now.”
Bighorn Fence Initiative
Another initiative Bighorn National Forest staff will pursue this summer includes the USFS, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Mule Deer Foundation, Sheridan Community Land Trust and other organizations.
The initiative is geared toward projects that repair, modify and remove fencing on public and private lands to reduce wildlife deaths and help sustain wildlife migration.
The Bighorn Fence Initiative offers fence modifications for fences being utilized on working lands. These modifications include expanding the space between wires, regulating fence height and dropping fences seasonally to provide openings for mule deer and elk migration. The project also includes removing fencing that is no longer used or is damaged.
The next meeting will occur March 23, at which organizers plan to identify what type of projects to work on, and plan to offer three volunteer opportunities throughout the summer, once per month. USFS Powder River District Manager Thad Berrett said he recommends interested volunteers to see the SCLT website to keep up to date on the project, sheridanclt.org.
“We are looking for volunteers on both the planning side of things and in the field,” Berrett said.
For private landowners looking to accomplish a fencing project, Berrett recommends contacting him to add the project to the upcoming meeting agenda for the 2023 summer project prior to the March 23 meeting.
According to USFS staff, the projects are part of a larger effort by the USFS to improve visitor experiences and protect natural resources in the Bighorn National Forest. USFS staff encourage volunteers in joining projects that interest them. Whether it is helping with cave recreation or wilderness monitoring, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved in volunteering outdoors this summer.