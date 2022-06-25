SHERIDAN — As 4-H Extension Educator for Sheridan County, Emily Swinyer wears many hats, but she is, above all else, a professional juggler.
In just one hour on Wednesday morning, she chased down her children’s escaped 4-H project goats, called the Internal Revenue Service about a letter the extension office recently received and tried to figure out how 4-H mountain camp is going to work this year in spite of massive amounts of snow on the ground. Swinyer said she learned early in her career — between the job and her family — she would have a lot of balls in the air at any given time. The key, she learned, is knowing which balls to drop and when.
“A couple of years ago, one of my peers said to me, ‘You’re going to drop the ball sooner or later,’” Swinyer said. “’The key is knowing which balls are glass and which are rubber.’ I’ve learned it’s OK if I can’t do all the things. I just need to prioritize keeping the glass balls in the air and delegate everything else. This is a great 4-H community, and I’m not in this alone.”
Four years into her tenure as extension educator, Swinyer admits she’s dropped some balls, both glass and rubber. But there have been many success stories too, and those wins were celebrated when Swinyer was recently honored with the Rookie 4-H Educator Award from the Wyoming Association of Extension 4-H Agents.
“It’s pretty cool because my peers across the state are the ones who voted on it,” Swinyer said. “It’s pretty humbling to be recognized, especially since there are days I feel like a trainwreck. An award like this is a reminder to keep going, keep educating and keep building those important relationships.”
Mandy Marney, associate director of extension at the University of Wyoming, said there were a lot of things to celebrate about Swinyer and her approach to 4-H education.
“Emily has a holistic approach to 4-H Youth Development, creating innovative educational programs in Sheridan County,” Marney said in an email to The Sheridan Press. “She is continually looking for ways to reach new people… Emily has a heart for service. She is dedicated to providing high-quality educational programs and activities to youth, volunteers and her community.”
Rindy West, a mother of three Sheridan County 4-Hers and former 4-H educator for Campbell County, said Swinyer’s energy and passion for local children helped the Sheridan County program stand out.
“She’s just a bright ray of sunshine,” West said. “Folks across the board just love her because she brings life-skill education to the forefront in really fun and interesting ways. Our family really adores that about her.”
As 4-H educator, Swinyer oversees more than 200 4-Hers, more than 40 volunteers and hundreds of project areas.
“This job isn’t just one thing — it’s a million little things,” Swinyer said. “And if you do those things right, it can be meaningful and impactful to a whole lot of people in our community.”
Swinyer said there had been a lot of turnover in the educator position prior to her hiring, and she was proud of how she had helped rebuild trust in the position and developed relationships with children and adults alike.
“I think the trust and the teamwork is what I’m most proud of,” Swinyer said. “I worked with our families to create this relationship where they trust me and I trust them. You can’t learn that at a conference, and you can’t force it on people. It’s something you have to earn, and I’m proud that I have.”
Swinyer said she’s also proud of how she helped 4-H face all the challenges accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic.
“4-H is one of these programs that has been around for 100 years and has not changed a whole lot in that time,” Swinyer said. “But we’ve had to adapt rapidly in the last few years, and that’s pushed us out of our comfort zone and taught us some new things about our program and ourselves. It’s been hard, but we’ve learned we can still do this and do it well.”
Despite the challenges and the balls occasionally dropped, Swinyer said she still loves her job and is excited to keep growing the program — and herself.
“I still love it, I still show up and I still try really hard,” Swinyer said. “It’s been a crazy couple of years, but I’ve learned a lot, and I’m excited to keep learning.”