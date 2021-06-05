BIG HORN — Registration for Wyoming BioBlitz 2021, scheduled for July 23-25, is now open.
The event allows families to discover wildlife, meet other nature-lovers and learn from experts.
The Wyoming BioBlitz is a free opportunity for families, students and all nature-lovers to learn about plants and wildlife and help scientists survey them. During this weekend-long event, participants will team up with biologists to search for and document as many plants and animals as possible at The Brinton Museum.
New this year is a service project. Participants will plant 75 to 100 young cottonwood and willow trees along Little Goose Creek on the Quarter Circle A Ranch (home of The Brinton Museum). Due to extensive browsing by herbivores like white-tailed deer, seedlings from native trees struggle to grow into mature trees here.
Also new this year are optional pre-BioBlitz workshops that will be held on the afternoon of July 23. After registering for BioBlitz, you will be sent a link to register for the pre-workshops, with information included in a confirmation email.
The full schedule is available at bit.ly/3uLSawh.
Only 100 spots are available and organizers anticipate it filling quickly. Register online at bit.ly/3pnwBRB.
For more information, contact Julie Rieder at 307-429-2767, julie.rieder@science-kids.org