Most of us know something about honey bees. Their life cycle, the way they produce large amounts of honey and even their social hierarchy are well documented. So, while we may know some stuff about honey bees, few of us know anything about native bees.
That’s right. Honey bees are not native to North America.
Wyoming may have more than 700 species of wild bees. I say “may have” because scientists are discovering new species every year.
This article is about solitary bees: one type of native bees. Unlike the honey bees, solitary bees have no colony and all the work to further the species is done by a single individual working completely alone and solely on instinct to make sure that the species survives from one year to the next.
To illustrate how solitary bees survive, I’d like to briefly describe the life cycle of a typical solitary bee. It shouldn’t take long as the life cycle of solitary bees only lasts one year.
Starting with emergence of newly hatched adults, there is a brief mating period after which the male bees die. The males of most species only live for a few days. The females, which now carry fertilized eggs, will feed and rest for a couple of days and then get down to work. Females locate suitable places to deposit their eggs. These can include hollow plant stems or holes in wood and often are holes in the ground. Many solitary bees excavate their own tube-like tunnels in the ground. The female will gather a supply of nectar and pollen, shape it into a ball and will deposit a single egg on the pollen ball.
Next, she builds a wall to seal the chamber. The walls between chambers can be made of mud, pieces of leaves or shredded plant material. This process is repeated, slowly filling the tunnel with egg chambers. A female will continue to build pollen balls and lay eggs and seal the chambers until she dies.
One female can complete up to 20 egg chambers, and most females live about four weeks. The eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the pollen ball and then they pupate. Some even spin cocoons when they pupate. The following year, new adults emerge from the chambers and the cycle begins again.
Does that seem like a precarious existence? Consider that while the females have only a few weeks to make hundreds of trips carrying nectar and pollen, they also have to find their supplies within 300 feet of the nest.
This is where you, the gardener, come in. You can encourage and promote the survival of solitary bees by planting a diversity of flowers. Some solitary bees emerge in May and need a supply of flowers at that time to complete their life cycle. Other species of solitary bees emerge later in the season, some even in August, and require a supply of nectar and pollen right up until first frost in September.
To find out what kind of flowers will benefit pollinators best in this region, I suggest you check on the internet. Specifically, you should visit the Xerces Society site, xerces.org. Good information also lives on this University of Wyoming publication, wyoextension.org/agpubs/pubs/B-1305-web.pdf.
Gardening for pollinators can be very rewarding. It is very interesting to see how many species of bees you can draw to your garden. And since these bees won’t sting, there is no downside.