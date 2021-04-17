The construction of the first transcontinental railroad through southern Wyoming began in 1867 and created the need for the railroad tie industry, also known as the tie hack industry. The Medicine Bow and Laramie Mountain ranges played a large role due to the proximity of the rail line route and the amble supplies of suitable timber in both ranges.
While the tie hack industry developed in various regions of Wyoming during the initial development of railroad lines, it endured due to the need for tie replacements and maintenance until the 1940’s. The tie hack industry developed later in the Bighorn Mountain Range with the expansion of the railroads into northern Wyoming and Montana. It wasn’t until 1891 that Dan Starbird and Thomas B. Hall began a tie cutting operation on Sheep Creek in the Bighorn Mountains to assist with the expansion of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. Their operation provided 1.6 million ties for this rail line.
In 1893, Starbird and Hall sold their operation to J.H. and F.J. McShane and Jerry Donnelly of McShane and Company. The McShane partners had been ‘dirt’ contractors for the railroad and had built most of the railroad grade between Newcastle and Sheridan. McShane and Company extended an existing V-shaped tie flume for transporting ties from Sheep Creek down the Tongue River Canyon. There are two different reports on the length of the flume, 23 miles and 35 miles. A year later in 1894, Rockwood (Rockwood No. 1) was established as the new headquarters for McShane and company. It had a sawmill and was located at the confluence of the South Fork of the Tongue River and Cutler Creek. It was estimated that a tie could travel the eleven miles from Rockwood to the mouth of the Tongue River Canyon in nine minutes, that’s nearly 75 miles per hour.
Three to four flume walkers patrolled the flume watching for log jams and loose boards. A telephone line was placed alongside the flume and the walkers each carried a telephone on their back that could be hooked onto the line at any point for communication. In 1898, a wildfire destroyed most of Rockwood and the flume surrounding the headquarters. The following year in 1899, Rockwood No. 2 was developed northwest of Black Mountain along the North Fork of the Little Tongue River. The flume system was also rebuilt. It was around this time, circa 1900, that The Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railway built a large tie treatment plant in Sheridan. Between 1894 and 1898, the McShane Company employed about 75 workers and supplied 1.75 million ties to the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. This amounted to an estimated 56 million board feet cut from about 22,000 acres of tie size timber on Black Mountain, Tongue River, Sheep Creek and the Little Horn River.
The McShane Company built a new headquarters at Woodrock in 1905 on the South Fork of the Tongue River, with 14 miles of additional flume constructed to service the new location. The relocation of the headquarters was prompted by the receipt of a contract for 50,000,000 board feet of lodgepole pine in one of the earliest and largest timber contracts awarded by the Forest Service. The company built a sawmill, dormitories, a store, and a warehouse during the winter of 1904-05. The Woodrock sawmill was destroyed by fire shortly after Christmas in 1905 but was quickly rebuilt and in operation by May 1906.
In 1908, The Big Horn Timber Company was able to outbid the McShane Company for a large contract of timber on the Bighorn National Forest. As a result, The McShane Company sold all its equipment, mills and buildings to The Big Horn Timber Company for the sum of $182,800 and left the timber business. It’s thought that the McShane Company sold out to end continued litigation connected with the deaths of four workers killed during flume construction in 1894.