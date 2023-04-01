blizzard snow stock
SHERIDAN — After several collisions between sledders and motorized recreationists in the Arrowhead Bowl, the Bighorn National Forest officials placed traffic control measures to reduce motorized vehicle use in the area in 2021.

The USFS implemented restrictions for the past two winter seasons, proving effective with no reports of collisions between motorized and non-motorized recreation in the area since its implementation.

