Today

Windy with snow showers early. The snow becoming steadier overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.