SHERIDAN — After several collisions between sledders and motorized recreationists in the Arrowhead Bowl, the Bighorn National Forest officials placed traffic control measures to reduce motorized vehicle use in the area in 2021.
The USFS implemented restrictions for the past two winter seasons, proving effective with no reports of collisions between motorized and non-motorized recreation in the area since its implementation.
The public affairs office opened traffic control measures to public comment, USFS Public Affairs Officer Sara Kirol said. The comments raised awareness to child safety, suggesting a non-motorised use area for sledding.
“The public’s comments really solidified having an area that allows thats just for sledding and nonmotorized use so the kids could sled safely while still allowing for people to get a ride back up the hill.”
One-lane traffic routes are still available for motorized use with the intent to reduce motor vehicle and sledding conflict. The traffic lanes allow motorized users to tow sledders back up the hill.
While feedback remains mainly positive from a USFS perspective, others found issues with the changes.
“I have visited the Bowl with my family for the past 15 years,” Sheridan resident and recreationist Zachary Cook said. “This sledding area is the best in the county. It’s a tradition that we go, but the sledding is worse now without the packed snow from the snowmobiles.”
USFS staff remained optimistic about the changes and encouraged users to keep the area clean for other visitors. The Arrowhead Bowl is located off Highway 14 outside of Dayton.