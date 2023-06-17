SHERIDAN — This summer, the U.S. Forest Service aims to strike down on the violators of the 14-day limit when it comes to dispersed camping. On May 22, Bighorn National Forest supervisor Andrew Johnson signed a new occupancy for this summer and special order to regulate camping in the Bighorn National Forest.
“We were hearing loud and clear from members of the public that addressing the dispersed camping challenges was important to folks,” Johnson said. “What we have been hearing for years was the number of people up there in a number of unoccupied campers and equipment.”
For years, the service has allowed the public to camp 300 feet from existing roads, but the challenge was being able to enforce the existing 14-day stay limit.
“When I came to the Bighorn Mountains in 2018, we had just under 80 permanent employees in the forest and quite a few vacancies,” Johnson said. “We went through a couple of years where we are running a 20-30% vacancy rate. We have been able, in the last two years, to position the forest well for additional funding for some of the work that we have been doing in the case of additional staff support. We are approaching around 125 positions filled forestwide.”
With the onset of a larger staff, the service will be able to focus on regulating the stay limit.
“We also modified the 14-day stay limit to make it easier for the public to understand,” Johnson said. “It used to say you had to move five air miles after 14 days but a lot of folks who are not familiar with the map did not understand, so now it is five road miles.”
The U.S. Forest Service will monitor campers off designated campsites to make sure the public is sticking to the 14-day limit. According to previous experiences, Johnson has seen that many just switch their license plates after 14 days; however, Johnson reports that along with monitoring license plate numbers, the service also keeps track of the campers' appearance.
For this summer, the Federal Magistrate Judge in Wyoming changed the schedule to $20 per day once the 14-day stay limit is up. This new fee will be in effect this summer.
“We are going to try this out for this summer and if we see the continual movement of people staying only for 14 days, then we will maintain the status quo,” Johnson said. “If we do not see this, we will have to make other changes. For example, one of the other changes might be a requirement that after 14 days, you have to leave the forest. That is the norm for most other natural forests. We do not want to have to go there, but if we do we will. Hopefully, with increased enforcement and better education, we will see more compliance.”
All of the current equipment left on the mountain will be investigated, with USFS staff aiming to find its owners. The U.S. Forest Service will use a combination of looking up license plate numbers and sending out public announcements to find all of the equipment’s owners.
“We are going to make an effort to find unattended equipment and get rid of it,” Johnson said. “The Bighorn National Forest is not a place to store personal property. It is a place to recreate and not store personal property.”
