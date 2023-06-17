8-25-22 dispersedcamping4.jpg

Dispersed camping, or camping outside of a designated campground, can cause a variety of issues including overcrowding and a lack of available campsites in popular areas, Bighorn National Forest officials say. Recommendations brought forth by a dispersed camping taskforce two years ago are intended to address those common issues.

SHERIDAN — This summer, the U.S. Forest Service aims to strike down on the violators of the 14-day limit when it comes to dispersed camping. On May 22, Bighorn National Forest supervisor Andrew Johnson signed a new occupancy for this summer and special order to regulate camping in the Bighorn National Forest.

“We were hearing loud and clear from members of the public that addressing the dispersed camping challenges was important to folks,” Johnson said. “What we have been hearing for years was the number of people up there in a number of unoccupied campers and equipment.”

