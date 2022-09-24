SHERIDAN — Several small acreage plots dot the landscape of Wyoming. Those owning a smaller piece of land to house horses, many questions — such as property upkeep for livestock — result.
Owner of Horses for Clean Water Alayne Blicke aims to resolve questions by sharing her knowledge through a variety of presentations.
Horses for Clean Water has been functional since 1990 as a result of Blicke’s desire to bring education to horse owners. Blicke has worked around the country in states such as Oregon and California to spread her message about keeping small acreage plots healthy for horses.
In her upcoming presentation Oct. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blicke will describe pasture management, rotational grazing, wheat control, mud management and drainage, among other topics.
“I want to talk about the ways to manage horses and livestock for the health of the horses,” Blicke said. “I also want to increase efficiency and keep environmental integrity.”
One of the largest messages Blicke wants to share is a need for a healthy horse first. She finds putting all of the effort into making the property high quality before having the animal would be a waste of time if the horse was not healthy to begin with.
The event is hosted by the local Sheridan County Conservation District. Every year, the district aims at planning a workshop for the community to drive home the organization’s mission of protecting the water and land quality in Sheridan County, SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner described.
A Rural Living in Wyoming grant through the University of Wyoming provided funds to bring the workshop to Sheridan County.
“As long as we get the grant, we will continue to host workshops every year dedicated toward the small acreage properties,” Turner said.
SCCD Outreach Coordinator Garret Key said Blicke was scheduled to present earlier in 2020 butCOVID-19 postponed the event. Despite the delay, Turner found it a necessity to bring in Blicke’s expertise.
“I noticed that Teton County did a workshop with her, so I started to look into her classes,” Turner said. “Her material aligned really well with our goals as a conservation district.”
The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. The presentation will be held in the Watt Building at the Watt Building Sheridan Research and Extension Center at Sheridan College. Lunch will be provided.
“We want people to know this can apply to any horse owner,” Turner said. “There will be something in this workshop for everybody. I hope to see a lot of people at the event.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.