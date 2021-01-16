SHERIDAN — A proposed watershed project in the Bighorn National Forest will require buy-in from neighboring landowners to limit potential negative effects from wildfire.
Representatives from the Bighorn National Forest walked through proposed actions included in the project outline during a public meeting held virtually Thursday. The municipal watershed project is in its early stages, and Thursday’s meeting included a chance for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.
The project proposes work that aims to limit sediment and debris ending up in the municipal watershed and adjacent lands in the event of a wildfire.
The work includes considerations and risks cited in a 2019 wildfire hazard mitigation assessment.
Jon Warder, fire management officer for the Bighorn National Forest and the project lead, noted the forest is heavily forests and has some steep slopes, which could put water supplies at risk. In addition, prior wildfire occurrences regionally and locally have shown the risk.
The project area outlined for work includes approximately 81,000 acres, but does not include the wilderness.
“The goal is to achieve a balance of treatments,” Warder said.
Those treatments, as proposed, would include mechanical timber harvests totaling about 4,000 acres, including clear cuts and thinning. Other treatments would include hand thinning of about 9,000 acres and prescribed burns on approximately 10,000 acres.
The project would also focus on the treatment of aspen and riparian areas, such as the removal of conifers, restoration of meadows and the construction of beaver dam analogs.
In addition, the USFS proposes road maintenance and the decommission of approximately 1 mile of spur roads. Forest officials will also consider the future of approximately 1 mile of user-created trail and the conversion of Forest Service Road 284 to a motorized trail.
Recreationists could also benefit from the construction of a parking area north of the Big Goose Ranger Station on Forest Service Road 296, per the request of nearby cabin owners, and new toilet facilities at Park Reservoir and Cross Creek Campground.
Those who attended Thursday’s meeting asked questions regarding access and treatment of roadless areas and those areas on forest boundaries.
Warder noted that no heavy machinery would be used in roadless areas and permission for access would be needed to accomplish some of the prescribed burns proposed.
“You all have seen what fire can do,” Warder said, adding that the burns would start small in order to build confidence and not overwhelm the watershed with “potentially bad actions.”
He added that the intent of the proposal is to allow for fire within the areas specified on the project maps. The burns would occur in spring or fall, preferably when snow could keep it from spreading more than intended.
“And we would need permission from landowners to control it (the fires) on that side,” Warder added.
Curtis Rasmuson, an acting district ranger for the Bighorn National Forest, noted the proposed actions are just that — proposals — and are part of a larger process.
“A project of this magnitude takes a tremendous amount of work before we even get to the implementation stage,” Rasmuson said.
Public comment on the proposal will close Feb. 9. Then, between February and May, USFS officials will adapt the proposal based on feedback received and conduct an effects analysis. In June, a draft environmental assessment will be released for public comment. Also over the summer, project partners will complete field inventory regarding effects so that in December a decision and final environmental assessment may be issued.
For additional information on the project or to submit comment, see fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58965.