Recreationists camp along Bucking Mule Falls Road, Forest System Road 14.

 Courtesy photo | Sara Kirol U.S. Forest Service

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson recently signed an updated occupancy and use special order that, among other uses, affects dispersed camping.

Changes to note are the 14-day stay limit is now year-round, visitors are required to move any personal property five road miles before returning to a campsite, and a new wildlife attractant storage requirement. Changes to the camping regulations are being phased starting this year. These new regulations expire in December 2023 and will be re-evaluated at that time. If there continues to be an unacceptable number of violations in 2023, further changes can be expected in 2024 including the requirement to remove all personal property from the Forest.

