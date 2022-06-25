SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson is seeking public input on a proposed fee increase at Hunter Campground on the Powder River Ranger District near Buffalo. The proposal would raise the current campsite fee from $10 per night to $22 per night, based on market analysis. Current fees at the area have remained static since 1998 while operating costs and visitation have risen.
The site currently has many amenities including but not limited to vault toilets, a solar powered pressurized drinking water system, trailer parking, corrals and water for stock. Other sites in the region with similar features charge between $22 and $34.
Additional income at the site would allow the U.S. Forest Service to address annual operations and maintenance needs. Additional services would include increased toilet pumping services, power to the host’s site, additional water hydrants to the existing line and the continued removal and disposal of manure.
Hunter Campground is a 12-site camping facility with equine features that include corrals and an outfitter/guide staging area. The campground has been a popular destination for recreation enthusiasts since 1968. Hunter Campground accesses Cloud Peak Wilderness and Rock Creek proposed wilderness, both offering endless riding and hiking opportunities.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, which allows the USFS to retain funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve these sites.
Ninety-five percent of the revenue from recreation fees remains on the forests to operate, maintain and improve facilities. Fees help provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financially sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of future generations.
Under REA, and in the Rocky Mountain Region of the Forest Service, all new fees and any fee changes are reviewed by an internal regional fee advisory board, the Washington Office, and undergo a public outreach and comment process. The forest staff work with the regional and Washington office staff to refine the proposal and they collect and assess the public response to the outreach/comment process.
The proposal is also coordinated with community stakeholders, outfitter and guides, agency partners, the Wyoming Recreation Action Team and other interested entities. The U.S. Forest Service and partners will conduct public outreach beginning in June and continuing through Sept. 30.
For more information, see fs.usda.gov/bighorn. Submit comments electronically to SM.FS.bighorninfo@usda.gov.
Comments may also be delivered in person to the Powder River Ranger District Office 1415 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming. Information is available at the Powder River Ranger District and many locations in the Bighorn National Forest.
For further details, call Brian Boden, recreation specialist, at the Powder Ranger District at 307-684-7806 or brian.boden@usda.gov.
Once public involvement is complete, the results and possible modifications will be reviewed by the regional fee advisory board, the Washington office and the Wyoming Recreation Action Team. Any recommendation for approval of the fee from the key reviewing entities is submitted to the regional forester for a final decision.