SHERIDAN — Snow isn’t on the ground yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking about and preparing for ski season.
Sheridan County Search and Rescue President Bob Aksamit said preparation makes all the difference between a successful ski trip and a potentially dangerous situation, especially if you’ve never been on the mountain before.
“Be smart and plan ahead,” Aksamit said. “Know where you’re going and reach out to somebody who has knowledge of that area. Planning and being prepared can make or break you up in the mountains.”
Visitors should come to the mountain prepared — physically and supply-wise, according to Christy Lohof, ski patrol and snowsports school director for the Antelope Butte Foundation.
“Snowsports are physically demanding and spending a day at high elevation is always more tiring so try to do some lunges, squats, planks, burpees and cardio work prior to the ski season,” Lohof said. “Getting your core and legs strong helps protect vulnerable joints.”
For supplies, Lohof recommends bringing enough water for a full day of skiing activity and food if you don’t plan on utilizing the lodge’s pop-up food service.
Skiers should be prepared for cooler temperatures than in town by dressing in layers, Lohof and Aksamit said.
“You should always expect something will happen to you on the mountain, and you might have to be there for a couple hours longer than expected,” Aksamit said. “So being properly dressed is a must. A little extra comfort will tide you over until you can be rescued.”
Necessary clothing items include a hat, gloves, long socks, snow pants and a ski jacket, Lohof said. You should also avoid wearing base layers with cotton in them as cotton doesn't wick moisture away from you; instead it lets that moisture sit on your skin and makes you cold. Lohof also recommends bringing extra clothes to change into including extra shirts, socks and gloves.
Sunscreen, chapstick and sunglasses/goggles are also recommended by Lohof, while Aksamit said navigational devices like a compass and materials to start a fire are “must-have items.”
For those on the mountain for the first time, formal ski lessons can be the difference between success and potential injury, Lohof said.
“If you are new to skiing, take a lesson,” Lohof said. “It will be the best investment of your life…. Not only will it improve your first-time experience, it also greatly reduces the risk of injury.”
Even experienced skiers should know their own limits and not push themselves farther than they can go, Aksamit said.
“A lot of the rescues we’re called into have to do with people maybe going beyond their own limits,” Aksamit said. “It’s important to not go beyond your limits unless you get additional training and have someone to assist you.”
The trails at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area are marked by difficulty and ranked from a green circle (the easiest) to a double black diamond (the most challenging), Lohof said. Skiers should take note of a trail’s difficulty level before embarking and work their way up to the most difficult trails, Lohof said.
From a search and rescue perspective, it is important to let someone know where you’ll be skiing, and let them know immediately if your plans change, Aksamit said. There is a lot of ground for rescuers to cover in the mountains, and knowing a general location gives them a better chance of finding you when you get lost.
“Always let somebody know where you’re going and the expected time you’ll be back,” Aksamit said. “If you do that, it narrows our search radius, and it helps us out quite a bit. It also increases the likelihood of a successful rescue.”
In the end, a little preparation goes a long way toward coming home safe and warm at the end of the day, Aksamit said.
“There will always be accidents that can happen, whether that’s mechanical issues with a snowmobile or an unexpected snowstorm or avalanche,” Aksamit said. “You can’t prevent those things from happening, but you can survive them if you go into those situations prepared.”