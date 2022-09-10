bucks.jpg
Three bucks stand at the edge of town Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

Since 1997, Wyoming Game and Fish has monitored the distribution and prevalence of CWD to better understand how this disease affects the health of Wyoming’s deer and elk populations. Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate management actions for deer and elk.

Initial surveillance goals focused on monitoring the spread of CWD to new areas of the state. This disease has now been detected in most deer hunt areas across Wyoming.

