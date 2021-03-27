I have been getting a lot of questions lately about planting seeds indoors. The questions range from when to how many and whether growers can start all their seeds at the same time. The answer, of course, is “it depends.”
Starting seeds indoors and transplanting the young plants outside later is a great way to extend your growing season, but there are a few factors to consider.
First, you don’t want plants to grow too large before they are transplanted into the garden, because large plants are more likely to be set back and suffer from transplant shock. Ideally, most plants, whether they are vegetables or flowers, should be transplanted when they are very young, preferably when they have only two or three leaves.
To assure your transplants will still be in the vegetative growth stage, you should start the seeds only a few weeks before the planting date.
And that leads us to the second factor to consider: the last frost date. There are many sites on the internet that can help you determine the average last frost date for your area. I simply search on Google for “last frost date 82801.” As with most gardening questions, the more people you ask, the more diversity in answers you may get, but overall, we have a 50% chance that our last frost will be sometime during the first week of June. So this year, I am using June 5 as my target date for setting out the frost-sensitive plants. The plants that cannot take any frost are called warm-season crops.
For plants that can take a little frost, called cool-season plants, I usually transplant them outside about four weeks before the last frost date. In this case, May 8.
So, to calculate when to start your seeds indoors, you should look on the back of your seed packet. Most seed packets will give a suggested start period.
Once you know your planting dates and you know how early to start your plants, get out your calendars and start marking some dates of when to start whatever plants you have. You should quickly see a pattern start to emerge.
For example, this year, on April 10, I will start seeds for cayenne pepper, rosemary, spinach, beets, peas, onions and lettuce. Then on April 24, I will start seeds for zinnia, basil, butterfly flower, tomato, oregano and marigolds. Finally, on May 8, I will start the squash, nasturtium and cosmos.
But also on May 8, I will begin transplanting some of the early cool-season stuff outside, mainly lettuce, peas, spinach and beets. And then June 5, I can transplant everything else because we will be past the date of our last frost. Or at least, I am 50% sure we won’t have any more frost.
One last note: Not all plants need to be started indoors. Many of the cool-season crops such as spinach, peas and lettuce can be seeded directly as soon as the soil temperature reaches about 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Warm-season crops that can be seeded directly generally prefer a soil temperature of at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit and include corn, beans and cucumber. And many of the vegetables raised should not be started indoors, as they do not take transplanting well.
Examples of plants usually not started indoors include radishes, carrots, corn, beans and cucumbers.
Well, that was a quick and general overview on when to start seeds indoors. My goal with this article was to illustrate that starting your plants too early will affect your plants growth all season long and could result in decreased yields.