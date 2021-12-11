I made my first basket when I was 11 or 12 years old. One summer afternoon my mom called me outside and said we were going for a drive. I knew better than to ask where, and got in the car. I couldn’t tell what she was looking for, but I could tell that my mom was on a mission. The way she searched out the car window let me know that I should be on the lookout too, although for what she never said.
After several minutes, we pulled to the side of the gravel road. She grabbed a pocket knife from the console and got out of the car. I joined her side and followed her to a flooded ditch where we found what we had came for: Cattails.
Cattail (Typha latifolia) has a widespread native distribution, spanning vast sections of the Americas, Eurasia and Africa. It is known to be used as a source of food, as medicine and, according to my mother, for weaving baskets. We cut several reeds, said thank you to the plants and drove back to our house.
Once home, we couldn’t wait to unpack our goodies and try our handiwork. My mom has always had an intense fixation with baskets that I never understood as a kid, but now I was beginning to feel the excitement.
We laid out the reeds on the floor and began folding them in all sorts of arrangements. My mother told me about how she learned from her grandmother how to weave, and I felt an immense honor to witness the time-honored tradition.
We attempted a circular pattern that didn’t quite work. Next we tried lacing them into a grid. We got a little further, but couldn’t hold it together. Each of our attempts ended with crinkled reeds and frustration. We continued this way for a couple of hours before giving up. “I guess I just don’t remember how to do it.” she said, and we left it at that.
I didn’t make my second basket until the age of 25. By then I had moved to Portland, Oregon, and shared a small house with some friends. The COVID-19 pandemic had ensured one of the quietest summers of my life. I had been laid off from both of my jobs and ordered by the state to remain at home until further notice. Desperate to make ends meet, I had struck a deal with my landlord at the time: a 30% reduction in rent in exchange for taking care of the “situation” in the backyard. By situation she of course referred to the overgrowth of English Ivy (Hedera helix), the poster child for invasive plants in the Pacific Northwest.
When I had started to pull the ivy from the ground, it was clear that no one had addressed the “situation” for 10 or more years. Not an inch of ground was uncovered by the ivy’s growth and it made its way 20 feet up the Arbor Vitae, strangling the trees.
Bit by bit I cleared the vines, leaving piles of botanical debris along the fence line. When it came time to clean up after myself, it was clear the city green waste bin was not going to cut it. Remembering my first failed attempt at weaving, I figured I had nothing to lose and stripped a handful of vines of their leaves and wrapped them into a coil.
Unlike my mother and I with the cattails, I had the privilege of internet access, and found several easy ways that one could fashion an unwanted ivy into a vessel of utility. In less than an hour, I had completed a crude construction that I called a "basket" and my friend called "a pretty neat bird’s nest." Regardless, I was proud and continued to weave creations out of the discarded ivy.
In the stories I have been gifted from elders, it is said that humanity learned the art of weaving from Spider. Humans observed how she built her home out of intricate designs of silk and thus learned to make baskets, fishing nets, dreamcatchers and more. To say that one is a master weaver is simply to say: They have mastered the art of paying attention.
Weaving from natural materials first and foremost requires an attention to the details of your local ecology. Which plants are growing around me? And where? And at what time of year is it appropriate to harvest? And which sections of the plants do I harvest? And how do I harvest honorably to ensure the continued health of the land I gather from? The answers to all of these questions come, in time, to those who know how to watch and listen.
To me, weaving is a tangible form of mindfulness. Once the base of your basket is established, it’s actually a fairly easy (if not boring) process of wrapping, rotating and micro-adjusting. The shape of the work makes it very apparent the moments when I was paying full attention and when I was distracted. Sometimes you make a mistake and need to go back and unravel your work to find the trouble spot, then continue on in a better way. The same as you would do a bad habit that stems from a traumatic event.
The particular pattern I was taught is based on creating a wheel with 13 spokes, with each spoke representative of the 13 moon cycles on the lunar calendar. With each layer woven into the basket representing a year of life, it’s a profound experience to watch yourself grow with the basket in real time. Taking an invasive ivy vine, or a bundle of cattails, and giving a second life to the material, is an incredibly healing process, no matter the look of the finished product. I invite everyone to give it a try and to start by simply paying attention.