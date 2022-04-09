SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Association of Taxidermy Artists’ annual Wyoming Taxidermy Show is in Sheridan this week. Although participation has dipped at taxidermy shows in surrounding states, WATA Vice President Nate Winterland said numbers at this year’s Wyoming Taxidermy Show have remained steady, with about 100 pieces of taxidermy entered in the competition.
The show, which moves from city to city throughout the state, is an annual event dedicated to providing a venue for taxidermists of all levels to improve their craft and celebrating some of the state’s finest pieces of taxidermy, WATA President Justin Frick said. It is the event of the season for Wyoming taxidermists.
“Taxidermy is an art…” Frick said. “Basically what this [show] tries to do…[is] get those guys that are just starting and want to get better an avenue to get better within the state.”
Many pieces on display are traditional Wyoming animals, such as fish, birds and all sorts of Wyoming mammals like deer and elk. The show will also feature a few large African mammals, Frick said, including a lion and an aoudad, a horned sheep from Northern Africa. Along with exotic animals, the show has also drawn taxidermists from Montana, Colorado and Utah.
Frick said the show features four levels of taxidermy: youth, novice, professional and master. The show categorizes professional taxidermists as anyone paid for their taxidermy, Winterland explained, while master taxidermists are true experts in the craft and have often won several awards in the professional level.
Competitors are largely judged on the anatomical correctness of their pieces, Winterland and Frick explained. The show’s four professional judges, who are sanctioned by the National Taxidermists Association, look for proper skin placement, eye positioning and hair patterns while paying attention to details in the animal’s inner ear and nostrils.
As taxidermists move from novice to professional to masters, Winterland said judges’ adherence to anatomical correctness grows more stringent.
“The higher level you are, the more in-depth the judging is going to be,” Winterland said.
Life-size mammal judge Josh Hunt explained he judges animals based on detailing by the eyes, nose and ears, as well as grooming and technical adherence to the animal’s anatomy. Game head judge Clint Weber agreed, using a flashlight to examine mounts’ skin, eyes and ears.
“Does it look soft? Does it look alive?” Hunt asked while judging a black panther at this year’s show. “Does this person know this animal?”
Top scorers will receive acrylic trophies, gold belt buckles and other awards for the show’s finest pieces, Winterland said. The highest scoring piece of taxidermy at the show wins the coveted best-in-show award.
Aside from the competition, the taxidermy show also features opportunities to learn more about the craft through seminars. This year’s show includes seminars on taxidermy business practices, fish painting and pheasant anatomy and skin alignment, according to the program.
Frick said these opportunities to learn — as well as critiques from judges and exposure to expertly made pieces of taxidermy — help taxidermists across Wyoming improve their craft.
“Early in my day, I thought I knew what I was doing. I was very humbled by my first show,” Frick said.
The Wyoming Taxidermy Show will be open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.