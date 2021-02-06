SHERIDAN — One area where citizen accountability for public resources shines in Wyoming is wildlife management. In the Sheridan region, a collective sense of ownership plays a critical role in curbing wildlife violations.
“If you look at the way wildlife is managed, it’s paid for through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses,” explained Wyoming Game & Fish Department Public Information Officer Christina Schmidt. “You put money in to help support the cause and then you have the chance to go out and catch fish or get deer. It’s a return on your investment. When someone goes out and does something wrong, it’s a theft, and I can see why people get upset.”
Few things raise ire among lovers of the outdoors more than coming across a carcass left to rot with the head cut off. Fortunately, while that image is what immediately comes to mind when the topic of poaching comes up, it’s not very common.
“The majority of hunters are ethical and doing things right,” WGFD District Warden Ryan Kenneda said. “We want to make that clear for sure. Just about all of my contacts are very pleasant.”
Most of the time, Kenneda’s patrols involve a quick check on sportsmen who are meeting all legal requirements, enjoying the outdoors and maybe celebrating a successful hunt. He’s also understanding of unlucky situations that come up from time to time.
“There are losses due to hunters not being able to retrieve animals,” he said. “Maybe there was poor shot placement and the hunter had an inability to follow up with that animal. That’s not illegal.”
While there are multiple honorable explanations for how a hunt might go awry, Kenneda said wardens generally assume that wildlife violations exist in roughly 10% of animals taken in the field.
2019 statistics for the local region reveal there were 441 violations issued to sportsmen. Of those, 180 were citations and 186 were written warnings. These notices can range from a classic poaching scenario to something that doesn’t involve wildlife, like not having enough life jackets on a boat.
A more detailed breakdown looks like this:
- Terrestrial wildlife: 155 warnings, 140 citations, 74 unknown suspects
- Sport fish: 11 warnings, 23 citations, 1 unknown suspect
- Watercraft: 18 warnings, 16 citations
- Aquatic Invasive Species: 2 warnings, 1 citation
These citations represent a minuscule proportion of the tens of thousands of active licenses in the region throughout that calendar year.
“We have pretty large districts for game wardens and biologists to cover,” said Kenneda. “There’s a huge number of people taking advantage of the opportunity to hunt and fish and we can’t be everywhere and see everything. We rely heavily on the public.”
The Sheridan Region for the WGFD goes north to the state line, south to Kaycee, east to Moorcroft and West to encompass most of the Bighorn National Forest.
“There’s not always someone there to witness what happens,” said Schmidt. “Our biggest help is definitely the public.”
Kenneda said there is a statewide sentiment among hunters of taking ownership of wildlife, and when they see something that doesn’t look right, they speak up. A quick look at the region’s website features a page of stories of serious violators being caught, and nearly all of them start with a tip from the public.
“Every year, wardens make cases based on people’s willingness to say what they heard and saw,” Kenneda said.
The statewide Stop Poaching Hotline is a resource where anyone who sees suspicious sporting activity can call, text or email a tip to the WGFD. Reporters have the option to remain anonymous, but wardens appreciate being able to get in touch if they have follow-up questions. The important things to report include who, what, where and any identifying information of the offender observed. Pictures, if possible, often prove extremely helpful.
“We encourage hunters to read the regulations every year,” Schmidt said. “There are sometimes changes that happen, even in places where you have hunted for years. If you’re familiar with the regs and know what they are and you’re going to follow them yourself, then you’re going to be able to recognize a violation when you see one.”
The collective sense of personal responsibility enables functional management of wildlife without a large cadre of law enforcement.
“By and large, we see sportsmen knowing what the regulations are and they take pride in what they do and their ownership of wildlife,” Kenneda said.
Top 10 common wildlife violations in Wyoming:
(According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Failure to properly tag a game animal
Hunting, fishing or trapping without a license or during a closed season
Hunting in the wrong area
No fluorescent orange clothing
Failure to purchase a conservation stamp
Shooting from a public road
Trespassing to hunt, fish or trap
Failure to retain evidence of sex/take wrong sex of animal
Transfer of license to another person
Failure to produce a hunter safety card