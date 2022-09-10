Family pheasant hunt
Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — The seventh annual youth-only pheasant hunt on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Buffalo will be held Saturday, Nov. 19. On this day, pheasant hunting is restricted to youth only on all lands contained within the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area. Adult hunters may access Bud Love WHMA that day to hunt other species or assist youth hunters, but may not hunt pheasants.

Youth hunters are defined as ages 17 and younger. There is no limit on the number of youth hunters allowed at the Bud Love WHMA that day and they can come and go throughout the day.  

