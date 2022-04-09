Today

Cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.