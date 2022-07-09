SHERIDAN — From liquor licenses to subdivision requests, utility rates to animal ordinances, the Sheridan City Council has a lot on its plate each and every week.
As such, efficiency is key, current Councilor Clint Beaver said. But it also can be difficult to achieve.
“Using time efficiently suggests a method to ‘save time’ while performing the job,” Beaver said. “The fact is there is no way to more ‘efficiently’ serve as a member of city council. The job requires a great deal of time, not in attending meetings but preparing for them… If you don’t put in the time, you will not be able to constructively contribute at the actual council meetings. There are no shortcuts.”
All 10 of the candidates for three open seats on the city council this year are aware time is of the essence in local government. And while there may be no shortcuts to being a good councilor, there are ways the council’s current operations could be improved, candidates said.
The candidates competing for the four-year terms on council include incumbents Beaver and Aaron Linden. Other candidates include Troy Cochran, Andrew Patceg, Terry Weitzel, Neil Fancher, Lynette Cattaneo, Dustin Coryn, Greg Luhman and Jack Wood.
Linden said efficiency on the council isn’t something that happens overnight. Rather, it takes years of effort and learning, he said, and experienced councilors can do a lot to encourage efficiency.
“Efficiency with time and process plagues all of us in most aspects of life, and council is certainly one of those,” Linden said. “…There are always ongoing city matters, and it certainly took time to learn and understand how to manage everything efficiently while keeping to strict deadlines and procedural guidelines… If reelected, I plan to use my prior knowledge and past understandings to effectively and efficiently keep the city moving in the correct direction as well as make certain that certain projects that are in their early stages are either completed or (moved) much further along during the next four years.”
Weitzel said communication — with fellow councilors, city staff and the citizens of Sheridan themselves — was an important way to increase council efficiency.
“I will use my time efficiently as a city councilor by listening to city staff and asking staff questions if I need more information on the issues facing the city,” Weitzel said. “Additionally, I will listen to the citizens of Sheridan to get their opinions on the issues that affect them. Finally, I will communicate with the mayor and council members to come up with the best solutions to the issues facing the city.”
Patceg said his goal was to build “upon past success and avoid reinventing any wheels while carrying out council business.”
“I think council should take advantage of available resources, which can include historical review, discussion with knowledgeable persons and building upon previous accomplishments,” Patceg said.
Several candidates said they had professional experience they believed would enable them to increase efficiency in the city.
Luhman, who served for 27 years with Sheridan Fire-Rescue, said his previous relationships with city staff and councilors would allow him to jump right into his council role.
“I feel that my knowledge of the city’s inner workings will allow me to lead from knowledge based on experience,” Luhman said. “The relationships I have built during my years with the city will also improve communication between the city’s workforce and the council.”
Cochran and Cattaneo said their business experience has taught them how to manage time and make hard decisions — skills that would increase efficiency on the council.
“Time management is second nature to successful small business owners,” Cochran said. “…My entire life operates on efficient time management, preparing and planning… Because of this I believe having a small local business voice involved in local government would be advantageous to the citizens of Sheridan at large.”
“As a successful real estate professional, I regularly manage multiple projects with skill and adaptability,” Cattaneo said. “I realize serving on the city council is an important commitment, and I take that commitment very seriously.”
Wood said there are always efficiencies to be made, but those would be best determined once he is actually serving on the council.
“As for any changes (in) how the council is run, I think I would have to wait and see if I get elected to be able to see what, if any, changes can be made,” Wood said.
Coryn said if the city wants to increase efficiencies going forward, the council will have to have serious discussions about what issues matter most.
“Issues arise frequently that have little impact on our community as a whole, and it seems as though, on occasion, government processes can take over and over-complicate what should be a simple decision or a simple discussion,” Coryn said. “My goal would be to improve the level and quality of the discussion on the important issues, while trying to reduce the amount of time spent on insignificant less impactful issues that arise.”