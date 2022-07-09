DAYTON — The last four years have been a time of political uncertainty nationwide, Dayton mayoral candidate W. Keith Reichert said, and even Dayton has not been exempt.
In September 2021, Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson was relieved of his duties due to years of communication issues and employee complaints, current city councilor and mayoral candidate Clifford Reed said.
The town has been operating through the leadership of an administrative oversight community over the past year.
While the town does intend to reinstate the mayor’s powers after the 2022 election, candidates for Dayton mayor and town council realize rebuilding trust in the town government will be an incremental process.
“My role as potentially the new mayor, and a present council member, is to reassure the town and especially our employees that things are going to be OK,” Reed said. “We’ve really improved our relationships with our employees in the last eight to 10 months and we’re working on rebuilding trust with the citizens too. It’s a slow process, but we’re getting there.”
Reed said he has already seen improvements in the past year: tensions are not as high as they were a year ago, he said, and there’s less community gossip, too.
“I really applaud the council for making the hard decision they made last year,” Reed said. “We took the bull by the horns, and it has worked out well. My goal as potential mayor is to continue what we started a year ago and continue moving in that positive direction.”
Reichert said it was important to learn from the mistakes of the past “by using the past challenges and afflictions to make us stronger.” He said he was dedicated to creating a friendly, positive work environment for the town’s employees.
“I will make the workplace a safe, fair and enjoyable place of employment where proper training and appreciation will make employees want to come to work and stay for decades knowing their work is valued, expected and appreciated,” Reichert said.
Reichert acknowledged he, like past mayors, was not perfect, so he would rely on the wisdom of others to lead the town well.
“I have unlimited resources from those who know more than I, and (I) will use their talents and abilities to improve our community,” Reichert said.
Town council candidate Sandy Perkins said increased public involvement on the part of the mayor and the town council was a way to start rebuilding trust.
“Public involvement is important, whether it’s reaching out to small businesses or organizing monthly concerts in the park,” Perkins said. “Being available and present in the community is how you rebuild trust.”
Perkins said she felt the town was on a positive trajectory already, and she was excited to contribute.
“I think we’ve made a lot of progress already, and we’ll regain the trust we lost,” Perkins said. “This is a great little community, and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Reichert and Reed are competing for the mayoral seat, though both will move on to the general election because it is a nonpartisan position.
Perkins and Robert Logan are running unopposed for the two open town council seats.
Logan did not respond to multiple requests for comment via phone and email.