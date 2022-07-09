RANCHESTER — According to 2020 census data, Ranchester, which had a population of 866 in 2010, grew to 1,082 in 2020: an increase of 20% in 10 years.
According to elected officials, the growth isn’t likely to end any time soon.
“I think we’re going to continue to see growth in our town as long as our town has a place to grow,” said town Councilor Randy Sundquist. “A lot of people don’t like to see growth in small communities, but I think it’s inevitable, and we all have to work together to figure out the best way to do that. If you want your community to thrive, you’ve got to let it grow.”
Still, growth brings questions: What is the best way to grow? Where do you grow? And how do you expand without causing stress to existing infrastructure?
Those questions and others will have to be answered by 2022 town council candidates Sundquist and Jessica Weaver and mayoral candidate Peter Clark. All three are incumbents and running unopposed for additional four-year terms.
As mayor, Clark plays an important role in encouraging and managing growth.
“My role in encouraging growth is to oversee the long-range planning and help develop the rules, regulations, building codes and ordinances to manage growth,” Clark said. “The goal is to make them user-friendly, understandable and accessible.”
Weaver said she and the other councilors carefully review all applications for new residential and commercial development, as well as recommendations from the local planning commission. In doing so, they always review the town’s infrastructure systems: Will the water, sanitation and roads systems be able to handle the additional pressure?
It is important the town take a proactive approach to ensuring infrastructure can keep up with the demands of expansion, Weaver said.
“Our approach to transportation, water treatment and sanitation will make growing pains less painful if we maintain a proactive (approach) versus a reactionary approach,” Weaver said.
Clark said conducting regular research, such as traffic studies and water studies, gives the town important infrastructure information that can be used as a foundation for growth.
“Research and long-range-planning is important because growth is important, but it’s also a challenge,” Clark said. “We need to make sure we have the infrastructure to sustain it.”
Weaver said there were other things to look at beyond infrastructure. Public safety is key to making Ranchester a desirable place to live, as are strong community partnerships with organizations like the Tongue River Valley Community Center, Weaver said.
“Ranchester is and will be better positioned to be a healthy, safe and comfortable town to raise a family in,” Weaver said. “With the collaboration of other businesses,…our town will continue to be a highly sought-after place to live.”
Sundquist acknowledged there were many questions to answer over the coming years, but he expressed confidence the town council was the right group of people for the job.
“We have an engineer on the council and another gentleman who does a lot of building inspections,” Sundquist said. “That knowledge is very beneficial to the council and the town itself. I feel we’re well equipped to handle these growing pains.”