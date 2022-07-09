SHERIDAN — With plans in the works to establish a new autopsy space and coroner’s office in Sheridan County, both candidates running for Sheridan County coroner, forensic pathologist Dr. Thomas Bennett and forensic odontologist Dr. Robert Byrd, plan to professionalize the office, removing the county coroner from funeral homes and advocating on behalf of those in its care.
There are very few essential prerequisites to become a county coroner under Wyoming law. In the United States, there are two types of medicolegal death investigation officers, according to the Center for Disease Control’s Public Health Professionals Gateway: coroners and medical examiners. While medical examiners must be doctors — Iowa law, for instance, requires any county medical examiner be a “medical or osteopathic physician or surgeon licensed in the state,” capable of performing autopsies or designating someone else to perform an autopsy — there are relatively few requirements to become coroner.
In Wyoming, statute states coroners need only complete the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training coroner basic course and some continuing education; no other forensic science background is required.
The two candidates running for coroner in the 2022 election have qualifications far beyond coroner basic training.
Bennett is a medical doctor and, by his estimate, the only forensic pathologist in Wyoming, meaning he’s often traveling across the state to conduct autopsies for various Wyoming counties. In his four decades of experience, Bennett said he has completed some 40,000 death certificates and testified in court about his findings more than a thousand times, in 44 states and across the globe. Bennett teaches 23 hours of the 40-hour coroner’s basic for Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training.
Byrd, meanwhile, is a dental surgeon and forensic odontologist. After dental medicine practice at private dental offices and for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Byrd said he started taking courses in forensic death investigation — including classes on forensic dentistry, pathology, anthropology and photography — in the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, learning how to produce medicolegal death investigation evidence and opinions from the “who’s who” of forensic scientists.
Byrd, a fifth-generation Wyomingite, said he’s applied his coursework in his home state as well as across the U.S., investigating more than 100 cases over nearly 30 years and often using his expertise to identify deceased people or examine bite marks relevant in criminal proceedings.
While he is a death investigator, Byrd is not a forensic pathologist and therefore would not be performing autopsies or determining cause and manner of death. In cases of potentially non-natural death, Wyoming’s Title 35, which governs public health and safety, requires a physician determine the cause of death by examination of the body. As a result, Byrd said he would invite a pathologist to conduct that work. Bennett said his qualifications as a pathologist would streamline the performance of autopsies and certifications of death.
If elected, the two candidates have similar goals for improving the Sheridan County coroner’s office.
“I’m running for coroner because I want to make the office better,” Byrd said.
“My goal [as coroner] is to computerize the office, move us out of the funeral homes [and] into a secure and caring environment,” Bennett summarized.
One essential change to Sheridan County’s current coroner system, Bennett and Byrd agreed, is disconnecting the coroner’s office from funeral homes. In recent years, the coroner’s office has resided in local funeral homes; currently, the county’s autopsy space resides in Kane Funeral Home, under the management of former Kane owner P.J. Kane. Installing the coroner’s office in a funeral home is ill-advised and has sparked controversy in the past, Bennett and Byrd said, because funeral homes have a financial incentive to be the custodian of cadavers: more cadavers equals probable profit for the funeral home. Bennett and Byrd’s disconnect from the Sheridan funeral home industry will remove this potential conflict of interest.
Similarly, Bennett and Byrd plan to capitalize on the county’s plans to construct a new coroner and autopsy space to create a forensically secure and efficient office. The new office’s location in the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office compound will ensure chain of custody of any bodies and evidence connected to those bodies remain secure, Byrd said, meaning evidence will be appropriately handled and less likely to be thrown out in court. Bennett and Byrd both intend to train their deputy coroners how to collect and handle evidence.
The new space, Bennett added, will also allow law enforcement, emergency medical personnel and students to attend autopsies when appropriate, which will assist in investigating cases and training new investigators.
Finally, the two candidates voiced their commitment to ensuring family members of those in the coroner’s care are treated with respect. Bennett said he hopes to serve families of the deceased, law enforcement and other stakeholders efficiently and diligently while Byrd promised to run a professional but compassionate office.
“We’re the voice of the person who lost their life…” Byrd said. “There’s a little love in this process. There’s a little sincerity.”