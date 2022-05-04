Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.