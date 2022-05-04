SHERIDAN — Dr. Robert Byrd, a retired dental surgeon and forensic odontologist, announced his candidacy for Sheridan County coroner in a press release Monday.
Byrd was born and raised in Wyoming and has lived in Sheridan County since 1999, after moving to Sheridan to work as a dentist for the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming and a doctor of dental surgery from Meharry Medical College.
Byrd said he has significant forensic experience. Byrd is an associated member of the Wyoming Coroners Association and Society of Medicolegal Death Investigators as well as a retired member of the Wyoming Dental Association and American Academy of Forensic Sciences. He has continued his forensic education with Police Officers Standards and Training for Coroners at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, including a coroner’s basic certification and certified instructor status.
If elected coroner, Byrd said he hopes to collaborate with the many stakeholders associated with the coroner’s office.
“I believe my job as coroner is to be able to work with our local medical community, law enforcement partners, fire departments and [emergency medical services] personnel and most importantly, to work with the families in our community during the most difficult time of their lives.”
However, Byrd said he also plans to ensure fiscal responsibility in the coroner's office administration — including budgeting, payroll and reducing costs — if elected.
In addition to his medical and forensic experience, Byrd is a combat veteran and colonel and state surgeon in the Wyoming Army National Guard. During his two deployments in Iraq, Byrd served as officer-in-charge of his division.
“Sheridan County deserves the most qualified, experienced and professional individual, and I believe I am that candidate,” Byrd said.