SHERIDAN — Current clerk of 4th Judicial District Court Rene Botten will face paralegal Rachel Borgialli in this year’s primary election. The two candidates have differing plans on how to manage the clerk’s office, which is responsible for filing legal documents, accepting and disbursing court ordered payments and pooling juries, among other duties.
Botten is an attorney. She practiced law on behalf of various private firms — including Botten Law Office, a firm she and her husband managed together — in Sheridan County for more than 25 years, served as a special assistant to the Wyoming Attorney General and worked as an associate Sheridan Municipal Court judge, Botten said. In 2018, Botten left private practice after her election as clerk of 4th Judicial District Court but maintained her status as an active member of the Wyoming Bar Association.
By Botten’s estimate, she is the only licensed attorney serving as a district court clerk in Wyoming.
“I think that’s a big thing for Sheridan County,” Botten said.
Borgialli is an advanced certified paralegal and has worked in the legal field for more than 10 years. Currently, she assists in drafting pleadings, filing documents with the court and organizing legal correspondence at the Sheridan civil practice firm Lonabaugh and Riggs. Borgialli said knowledge of the law, experience preparing legal documents and love of organization make her a good fit for the clerk of district court.
The two candidates faced each other in the 2018 primary election, in which Botten’s 3,691 votes beat Borgialli’s 2,913 votes, according to past reporting by The Sheridan Press.
Since taking office in 2019, Botten has organized her office such that it operates with four separate deputy clerks, each of which primarily manages particular area of law on behalf of the office. While the criminal clerk manages felony convictions, expungements, bond and probation revocations and deferred prosecutions, Botten explained, the civil clerk manages documents related to civil claims, divorces, wage garnishments and involuntary commitments, among others. Meanwhile, the probate and juvenile clerk manages wills, estates, guardianships and conservatorships and juvenile justice cases, and the child support clerk manages child support payments and records. Some cross-training ensures each deputy clerk can also perform some tasks outside of their designated area, Botten said.
Then, there is Botten. As the elected clerk of district court, Botten said she assists with all different types of cases to assist her staff and meet the court’s strict deadlines. She also performs the accounting necessary in an office that accepts significant sums of money; Botten said her office accepted $1.3 million in criminal fines, child support payments and civil damages, among other court-ordered monies. In the past three and a half years, Botten said she has put in extreme effort — including frequently working nights and weekends — to ensure the office runs smoothly.
In addition to this organizational strategy, Botten said she’s also implemented new operating procedures.
For instance, Botten made the decision to start accepting credit card payments in 2020, which offered an additional payment option for those served by the clerk’s office and allowed folks to pay over the phone at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $750,000 in payments the clerk’s office accepted in the last five months, Botten said about $117,000 came from credit card payments.
Should she be elected clerk of 4th Judicial District Court, Borgialli said she plans to make some significant changes in office management.
Borgialli alleged mismanagement and micromanaging in the current clerk of district court’s office was resulting in “overall dissatisfaction” among deputy clerks. As clerk, Borgialli said she would cultivate a culture of kindness to serve the public and her office staff well.
Botten denied Borgialli’s allegations of mismanagement, stating she believes the office has been managed appropriately and provides acceptable service to the public.
Borgialli also promised to construct a great team of deputy clerks to assist her in the office and alter Botten’s organization of deputy clerks. Rather than operate a system in which each deputy clerk is responsible for filing particular types of legal documents, Borgialli said she would cross-train clerks, ensuring any one of the office’s clerks could accept and properly file documents related to any kind of case handled in 4th Judicial District Court.
“I know, as the clerk of district court, I can and will do better,” Borgialli said.