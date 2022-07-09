SHERIDAN — How will the four candidates vying for the role of Sheridan County Sheriff in the Aug. 16 primary election — Undersheriff Levi Dominguez, sheriff’s deputy Brandon Masters, Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighter Zach McLain and former police officer and mayor Roger Miller — approach their essential responsibilities if elected sheriff?
Under Wyoming law, county sheriff’s have four responsibilities: enforcing the law throughout the county, operating a county jail, providing court security and rendering civil service of process.
The Sheridan Press asked each candidate about his perspective on two of these duties: providing law enforcement services to outlying communities throughout the county and managing the Sheridan County Detention Center. If elected sheriff, how do you plan to ensure outlying towns in Sheridan County receive quality service from the sheriff’s office, and how do you plan to manage the county jail?
Candidates’ answers, edited for space, are below.
Levi Dominguez
Dominguez said community outreach is essential to ensuring outlying communities in Sheridan County receive high quality law enforcement service from the sheriff’s office.
In addition to building relationships with county organizations, school districts and town councils, Dominguez said he plans to continue SCSO’s practice of visiting outlying communities during outreach events, listening to community concerns and incorporating community input into SCSO improvement efforts.
During his tenure as undersheriff, Dominguez said SCSO deputies started engaging in livestock patrols on rural ranch roads after receiving suggestions from community members, which built connections between SCSO and rural residents while deterring crime through increased deputy presence.
Meanwhile, operating an effective jail, Dominguez said, requires high standards for staff and inmate safety and ensuring staff receive training to respond appropriately to issues in the jail. In particular, Dominguez said he plans to provide additional training on mental health crises for detention staff and maintain working relationships with other county mental health organizations to ensure people experiencing mental health crises can be treated in a non-jail setting whenever possible.
“Our detention staff and administrators are fully aware of the responsibility and liability it takes to operate a jail, and I’m proud to say they are doing a fantastic job. I will ensure our detention center has the resources necessary to continue to provide the great service Sheridan County is known for,” Dominguez said.
Brandon Masters
Like Dominguez, Masters said he plans to continue ongoing outreach programs to gauge and improve SCSO responses to outlying communities in Sheridan County. Specifically, Masters said he would continue and expand SCSO outreach events like Doughnuts with a Deputy and leverage video conferencing technology — specifically Zoom or Microsoft Teams meetings — to ensure Sheridan County residents have easy access to sheriff’s office officials. Speaking directly with the sheriff or his deputies, even via Zoom, will make people feel heard, Masters said, and maintaining deputies’ presence in communities will deter crime.
“My family has been rooted in Sheridan County for generations. I want to take a stewardship philosophy in law enforcement to ensure my children receive the same or higher quality of law enforcement that has come to be expected from the citizens of Sheridan County,” Masters said.
Masters said he plans to maintain current management strategies in the Sheridan County Detention Center, while incorporating guidance from subject matter experts, current detention staff and his own research. Masters himself worked as a detention officer at SCSO from 2007 to 2009.
Finally, Masters voiced his commitment to ensuring SCSO patrol and detention officers have access to training and agency over their own career goals. Masters plans to solicit one-, three- and five-year goals from his officers as well as requests for training to invest in members of his staff and their leadership potential. Increased training and professional development, Masters said, will also improve deputy relationships with Sheridan County citizens and detention staff operations.
Zach McLain
McLain, a firefighter, said he isn’t concerned about being the only candidate in the sheriff’s race without a traditional law enforcement background. If elected, he plans to seek out law enforcement training at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy and seek mentorship from his connections in local law enforcement spheres.
“I have a lot of connections with people that are very good in law enforcement. I’m a fast learner, and I know the proper people to get training from to definitely expedite my training,” McLain said.
In addition to applying his teamwork experience as a firefighter to maintaining good relationships with outlying communities, McLain said he plans to revamp SCSO’s deputy reserve program. After recruiting and training reserves from across Sheridan County — particularly people working in school settings or who have experience in emergency services — McLain said the reserves would offer SCSO backup across the county, particularly in communities like Dayton and Clearmont. McLain himself trained as a deputy reserve for the sheriff’s office in Custer County, South Dakota, and said the program could provide faster SCSO responses and security at outlying communities.
Like Masters, McLain said his first action in managing the Sheridan County Detention Center would be evaluating current operations, hearing from current jail employees and conducting his own research, including examining legal requirements for running the facility. McLain’s position as an outsider would offer a fresh perspective on administration of the jail, he said.
Similarly, McLain said he plans to apply his medical knowledge, including the understanding of mental illness, addiction and drug detoxification he’s acquired as a firefighter, to managing the jail. This, McLain explained, will make certain inmates are as healthy as possible while in the Sheridan County Detention Center.
Roger Miller
Miller said his unique combination of experience — as well as some planned changes to SCSO operations — would equip him with the skills to acquire grant funding to improve the sheriff’s office.
Although he grew up in Sheridan, Miller spent five years as a police officer, detective and shift supervisor in Broomfield, Colorado. After returning to his hometown, Miller spent years as a business owner and served as mayor from 2017 to 2020, during which he said he brought $40 million in grants to Sheridan. This experience, Miller said, offered him an understanding of law enforcement processes as well as familiarity in securing grant funding and supervision.
His experience would improve the quality of service available in the Sheridan County Detention Center and in outlying towns, Miller asserted. For example, Miller said his grant-writing experience could secure state or federal funding to add some juvenile cells in the ongoing renovation of the sheriff’s office building and the addition of a coroner’s office.
Meanwhile, his plan to divide the county into districts, assigning two officers to each district and ensuring a cover car is available within a five- to 10-minute drive, would ensure adequate service to communities throughout the county.
“My experience as an executive and…business operator, that gives me more experience than the other candidates and more of the right experience,” Miller said.